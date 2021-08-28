Adult soccer league to begin
City of Chino Hills will offer soccer leagues for adults age 30 and up, starting Thursday, Sept. 30 through Sunday, Dec. 12.
The women’s league will play games between 6:30 and 10:30 p.m. Thursdays and coed games from 6:30 to 10:30 p.m. Fridays at Grand Avenue Park, 1300 Grand Ave.
Men’s division games will take place 9:45 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. Sundays.
Team rosters are limited to a minimum of 11 players, or a maximum of 22 players.
Cost is $55 for Chino Hills residents and $70 for non-residents if paid between Monday, Aug. 30 and Friday, Sept. 17.
Cost is $65 for residents and $80 for non-residents if paid by Friday, Sept. 24.
Information: chinohills.org.
Youth flag football to begin
Children born in 2014 and 2015 can participate in the City of Chino’s eight-week Rookie flag football league on Fridays, starting Sept. 17.
Cost is $69 for Chino residents, $79 for non-residents.
A $10 fee will be added if registering after Friday, Sept. 3. Games will be played at Ayala Park, 14225 Central Ave., Chino. Practices will be held one hour prior to games.
Registration is being accepted at teamsideline.com/chino.
Information: (909) 334-3258.
Golf tournaments
Habitat for Humanity Aug. 30
Pomona Valley Habitat for Humanity Charity Golf Classic will be held at 10 a.m. Monday, Aug. 30 at Western Hills Country Club, 1800 Carbon Canyon Road in Chino Hills. Cost is $150 per golfer or $500 for a foursome. Lunch is $10 and dinner-only tickets are $50. Cost includes green fees and cart, driving range, golfer giveaways, raffle tickets and dinner. Registration is available at habitatpv.org or call (909) 596-7098.
ETA Alpha Alpha Scholarship Sept. 5
The inaugural ETA Alpha Alpha Scholarship golf tournament will tee off at 1:15 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 5 at Los Serranos Golf and Country Club, 15656 Yorba Ave., Chino Hills.
Cost is $150 per player, which includes dinner.
Chino Valley Young Life Sept. 23
The Chino Valley Young Life nine-hole golf tournament will be held at 3 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 23 at Los Serranos Golf and Country Club, 15656 Yorba Ave., Chino Hills. Cost is $125 per golfer or $400 for a foursome.
Dinner-only tickets are $50. For information or to register, visit chinovalley.younglife.org.
Dog Leg Classic Sept. 20
Inland Valley Humane Society will host its 32nd annual Dog Leg Classic golf tournament on Monday, Sept. 20 at Western Hills Country Club, 1800 Carbon Canyon Road in Chino Hills.
Cost is $175 for individuals, or $700 for a foursome.
Check-in and breakfast will begin at 9 a.m. and a shotgun tee off will take place at 11 a.m. Proceeds will benefit the Inland Valley Humane Society. To register, visit ivhssp ca.org.
Ayala High football Oct. 11
The Ayala High football program will host its third annual golf tournament at 11 a.m. Monday, Oct. 11 at Western Hills Country Club, 1800 Carbon Canyon Road, Chino Hills. Cost is $150 per player, or $500 for a foursome until Sept. 15. After that date, the cost increases by $25. Super-tickets can be purchased for an additional $30. Dinner-only tickets are $25.
A dinner, awards and auction will take place at 4:30 p.m. Proceeds will benefit Ayala football for team uniforms and equipment upgrades.
Information: Debbi Williams at ayalabulldogfootball@gmail.com.
Don Lugo Sports Boosters Oct. 15
Don Lugo High Sports Boosters will host its annual tournament at 8:30 a.m. Friday, Oct. 15 at El Prado Golf Course, 6555 Pine Ave., Chino. Lunch-only tickets are $30. Cost is $100 per golfer, which includes a continental breakfast and lunch.
On-the-course-contests will be held. Information: Bobby Martinez at (909) 996-3304 or Shelley Ryan at (909) 489-1271.
KAMS Foundation Nov. 1
The KAMS Foundation annual golf tournament will be held at 10 a.m. Monday, Nov. 1 at Western Hills Country Club, 1800 Carbon Canyon Road in Chino Hills.
Cost is $150 per golfer or $550 for a foursome if registered by Monday, Oct. 11. After that date, price increases to $160 per golfer and $600 for a foursome.
Dinner-only tickets are $40. Proceeds benefit the organization, which provides mentorship and sports opportunities for children. Information: kamsfoundation.org.
Chino Pop Warner golf event Nov. 26
A four-man scramble golf tournament with proceeds benefitting Chino Pop Warner youth football will be held at 7 a.m. Friday, Nov. 26 at Los Serranos Golf and Country Club, 15656 Yorba Ave., Chino Hills. Cost is $145 per player. On-the-course contests will be held. Cash prizes will be awarded, including $800 for first place, For information or to register, send a text to (909) 573-2599.
