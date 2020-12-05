Ayala Golf Classic Jan. 18
The second annual Ayala Golf Class tournament will tee off Monday, Jan. 18 at Western Hills Country Club, 1800 Carbon Canyon Road in Chino Hills.
Cost is $100 per player, which will include breakfast and a barbecue lunch. Deadline to register is Monday, Jan. 4.
Tee times will be assigned. Golfers are asked to check in at least 30 minutes prior to teeing off.
On-the-course contests and a raffle will be held. Tickets for all contests and the raffle are $50.
Sponsorship packages are available. Online registration is taking place at ay ayalagolf.com.
Information: golfayala@gmail.com.
Mouw earns Walker practice session
Chino resident and Ontario Christian High graduate William Mouw is among 16 golfers earning a spot on the U.S. Golf Association 16-man Walker Cup practice squad that will play Dec. 16 to 18 at Bay Hills Club and Lodge and Lake Nona Country Club in Orlando, Florida.
Mouw, a sophomore at Pepperdine University in Malibu, is one of four players from California on the practice squad.
The others are Ricky Castillo of Yorba Linda, Stewart Hagesad of Newport Beach and Cameron Sisk of San Diego.
Ten players will be selected to the U.S. Walker Cup team that will compete May 8 and 9 at Seminole Golf Club in Juno Beach, Florida.
The U.S. team won the Walker Cup championship in 2019.
Ayala swimmer signs with college
Ayala High swimmer Emmeline Larsson, a senior, signed a scholarship offer with Westmont College in Santa Barbara.
She holds four Palomares League swim records and had personal-best times of 25.61 seconds in the 50 freestyle and 56.45 seconds in the 100 freestyle.
Larsson swims with the B-County Regional Elite Aquatics swim club in Brea.
CHGS taking signups
Chino Hills Girls Softball is accepting signups for its spring 2021 season on its website chgs.org.
Cost is $125 for children ages 4½ to 6 and $165 for players ages 7 to 17.
A $20 discount will be given if the code “PLAY BALL20” is used.
Information: chgs.org.
Send sports news by email to sports@championnewspapers.com or call 628-5501 ext. 129. The Champion’s sports department’s Twitter handle is @chchampsports.
