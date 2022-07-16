Huskies to compete in Mission Viejo
Chino Hills High football will compete today (July 16) at the Mission Viejo South County Passing and Lineman competition at Mission Viejo High School, 25025 Chrisanta Drive.
Twenty high school football teams from Southern California will compete, including Bishop Amat, Corona Centennial, Cathedral Catholic, Capistrano Valley, Chaparral, Inglewood, La Habra, Long Beach Millikan, Los Alamitos, Mt. Carmel, Mission Viejo, Orange, San Jacinto, Santa Margarita, Servite, Sierra Canyon, St. Bonaventure, St. Paul and Temescal Canyon.
Chino Hills will compete in Pool B at 9 a.m. against Long Beach Millikan, at 10:30 a.m. against Sierra Canyon, at 11:15 a.m. against Los Alamitos, and at noon against St. Bonaventure.
All Pool B games will be played on Field 3. Bracket play will take place after pool play games conclude.
Ball in NBA Summer League
Chino Hills High graduate LiAngelo Ball, the middle of the famous basketball Ball brothers, is competing this week with the Charlotte Hornets at the NBA Summer League in Las Vegas.
Ball, a member of the Hornets’ G-League squad during the 2021-22 season, has played in three of the four Hornets games, missing the team’s first game because of health and safety protocols.
The 6-foot-7 foward went 0 for 1 from the field in five minutes Sunday in the Hornets’ 89-86 win over the Los Angeles Lakers. On Wednesday, Ball went 5 for 9 and scored 12 points in the Hornets’ 91-80 victory over the Cleveland Cavaliers.
On Thursday, Ball played 16 minutes and finished 3 for 8 for six points in the Hornets’ 89-73 loss to the Chicago Bulls, the franchise his older brother Lonzo Ball plays for.
The NBA Summer League concludes Sunday, July 17.
Volleyball camps at OCHS
Two volleyball camps for students in grades sixth through ninth will take place Tuesday, July 19 through Thursday, July 21 and Tuesday, July 26 through Thursday, July 28 at the Ontario Christian High Knights Center, 931 W. Philadelphia St., Ontario.
The camps will be conducted by 2013 Ontario Christian High graduate Carly DeHoog, who went on to play women’s volleyball at the University of Washington.
DeHoog earned All CIF-Southern Section honors during the 2011 and 2012 seasons and is one of two Ontario Christian High girls volleyball players to reach at least 1,000 kills in a career. DeHoog finished her career (2009-12) with 1,053. Annaka Jorgenson (2015-18) ranks first with 1,647.
For information on the camps, email cdehoog@icloud.com.
Cornhole league starts Aug. 6
An adult co-ed Cornhole league will take place Saturdays, Aug. 6 through Sept. 10 at Villa Park, 13505 Third St., Chino.
Cost is $26 for Chino residents, $36 for non-residents.
Registration deadline is Saturday, July 30.
A $10 late fee will apply if registering after July 31.
Players must be at least 18 years old.
Another Cornhole league will be held Oct. 1 to 29.
Informaton: cityofchino.org.
Women’s soccer league starts Aug. 2
Women ages 18 and up can register for a soccer league scheduled for Tuesdays, Aug. 2 through Oct. 18 at Ayala Park in Chino.
Games will take place from 6:15 to 7:15 p.m.
Cost is $32 for Chino residents, $42 for non-residents.
Each team will be required to pay $40 cash per game for referee fees.
The league will have two divisions, 18 and over and 30 and over, and each team will play between eight and 10 games.
Rosters must have at least 11 players.
Awards will be given to the top teams in each division at the end of the season.
Information: Ayala Park Operations Center, (909) 334-3257.
City of Chino youth sports
The City of Chino will offer youth sports clinics and leagues throughout the rest of 2022.
Youth flag football
Dates: Fridays, Sept. 9 through Oct. 28.
Cost: $75 for Chino residents, $85 for non-residents. After Aug. 13, cost rises by $10. Fee includes jersey and award.
Place: Ayala Park Stadium, 14225 Central Ave., Chino.
Times: 5 to 8 p.m. for 7 and 8 year olds; 6 to 9 p.m. for 9 to 14 year olds.
Pee Wee soccer
Dates: Saturdays, Aug. 20 through Sept. 24.
Cost: $50 for Chino residents, $60 for non-residents. After Aug. 6, cost rises by $10. Fee includes jersey, certificate and award.
Place: Ayala Park, 14225 Central Ave., Chino.
Times: 8 to 9 a.m. for 3 and 4 year olds; 9:15 to 10:15 a.m. for 4 and 5 year olds; and 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. for 5 and 6 year olds.
Youth basketball clinic
Dates: Saturdays, Sept. 17 through Oct. 22.
Cost: $69 for Chino residents, $79 for non-residents. After Sept. 3, cost rises by $10. Fee includes jersey, certificate and award.
Place: Neighborhood Activity Center, 5201 D St., Chino.
Times: 8 to 10 a.m. for 9 and 10 year olds; 10 a.m. to noon for 11 and 12 year olds; noon to 2 p.m. for 13 and 14 year olds.
Pee Wee basketball
Dates: Saturdays, Oct. 15 through Nov. 12.
Cost: $50 for Chino residents, $60 for non-residents. After Oct. 1, cost rises by $10. Fee includes jersey, certificate and award.
Place: Neighborhood Activity Center, 5201 D St., Chino.
Times: 8 to 9 a.m. for 3 and 4 year olds; 9:15 to 10:15 a.m. for 4 and 5 year olds; and 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. for 5 and 6 year olds.
Youth basketball league
Dates: Fridays, Jan. 6 through Feb. 24 or Saturdays, Jan. 7 through Feb. 25.
Cost: $75 for Chino residents, $85 for non-residents. After Oct. 29, cost rises by $10. Fee includes jersey, award and pizza party.
Places: Neighborhood Activity Center, 5201 D St., or Preserve Community Center, 15800 Main St., Chino.
Times: Fridays, 5 to 8 p.m.; Saturdays 8 to 11 a.m. or noon to 6 p.m. Information: cityofchino.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.