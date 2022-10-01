CIF-SS rankings
Six Chino Valley teams are ranked in this week’s CIF-Southern Section polls, which are released Monday’s throughout the high school sports season.
Six Chino Valley teams are ranked in this week's CIF-Southern Section polls, which are released Monday's throughout the high school sports season.
Ontario Christian High girls’ tennis is ranked fourth in Division 4.
In cross country, Ayala High boys are ranked fifth in Division 2 and the Chino Hills and Ayala girls’ teams are ranked ninth in Division 1 and Division 2, respectively.
Chino Hills High girls’ volleyball is ranked second in Division 3, Don Lugo High girls’ volleyball is ranked 10th in Division 7, and the Don Lugo High boys’ water polo team is ranked fifth in Division 5.
Chino Hills High graduate LiAngelo Ball, the middle of the Ball basketball brothers from Chino Hills, signed a non-guaranteed contract with the NBA’s Charlotte Hornets on Monday and will be a member of the team’s training camp roster.
His brother, LaMelo Ball, is the starting point guard for the Hornets and older brother, Lonzo Ball, plays for the Chicago Bulls.
LiAngelo Ball played 36 games with the Hornets’ Greensboro Swarm in the G-League, averaging 5.6 points and 1.4 rebounds. He played an average of 13.4 minutes per game. He led the Swarm with a 53.6 shooting percentage from the 3-point line, hitting 15 of 28 attempts.
He was a player on the 2022 Charlotte Hornets’ Summer League team in Las Vegas, playing in three games and averaged six points and two rebounds in 17.4 minutes per game. Terms of the contract were not disclosed, the team announced Monday.
Tournaments for 14u baseball teams will be held every weekend in October in Chino, Ontario and Pomona. Cost is $600 per team, with a three-game guarantee, said organizer John Ojinaga. Information: Mr. Ojinaga at (909) 268-4727.
Chino Youth Boxing Foundation and the City of Chino will host its annual Gobbler Gloves youth boxing show at 1 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 20 at the Neighborhood Activity Center, 5201 D St., Chino.
Shows did not take place in 2020 or 2021 because of the coronavirus pandemic.
Doors open at noon. Admission is $12 for anyone 12 and older, $5 for children ages 6 to 11 and free for children 5 and under. Information: (909) 334-3260 or email communityser vices@cityofchino.org.
