MLB Pitch, Hit and Run March 19
Children ages 7 to 14 can register for the Major League Baseball Pitch, Hit and Run competition, scheduled for 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, March 19 at Ayala Park’s Fields 1 and 2.
Participants will compete in pitching, running and hitting to advance through four levels of competition to advance to the national finals in July at the 2022 Major League Baseball All-Star Game at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles. There is no cost to compete. Information: (909) 334-3260.
‘Challenge’ signups under way
Registration for the annual Chino Corporate Challenge, a two-week event pitting employees of private businesses and governmental agencies in a series of gaming and sporting events, has begun.
Events will be held Saturday, April 23 through Friday, May 6. Information: (909) 334-3258 or communityservices@cityofchino.org.
Golf event April 29
The Knights of Columbus St. Margaret Mary Council #15339 will host its 11th annual golf tournament at 8 a.m. Friday, April 29 at El Prado Golf Course, 6555 Pine Ave., Chino.
Cost is $125 if registered by Thursday, March 31. A buffet lunch and goodie bag is included. Information: (909) 573-7580.
Send sports news to sports@championnewspapers.com or call (909) 628-5501.
