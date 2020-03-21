Youth football camps postponed
The Monday Night Football youth camps at Ayala High School in Chino Hills have been postponed, said Ayala varsity head football coach A.J. Gracia.
Sessions were scheduled for 6 to 8 p.m. Mondays, March 30; April 6, 13, 20 and 27; and May 4 and 11.
“(The camps) are cancelled until further notice from the (school) district,” Coach Gracia said.
Information: ahsfootball boosters.treasurer@gmail.com.
Cowboy Classic golf postponed
The inaugural Chino High Sports Boosters Club Cowboys Classic golf tournament, scheduled for Saturday, April 25, has been postponed.
The tournament will be rescheduled for a later date at Los Serranos Golf and Country Club, 15656 Yorba Ave., Chino Hills.
Cost will be $155 per player, $280 for a two-some or $525 for a foursome.
Proceeds will benefit the Chino High Sports Boosters Club.
Information: https://the cowboyclassic.com.
‘Challenge’ cancelled
The annual Chino Corporate Challenge, a two-week competition of gaming and sporting events among employees of private businesses and governmental agencies, has been cancelled, said organizer Kari Franco. It will not be rescheduled.
Opening ceremonies were scheduled for at 9 a.m. Saturday, April 25 at Ayala Park with events continuing through Friday, May 8.
Sports and gaming events that were to take place were the relay run, tug-o-war, cornhole, bingo, bun-co, Scrabble, dominoes, Yahtzee, basketball, golf, billiards, volleyball, boat races, softball, bowling, horseshoes, trivia night, shuffleboard, blackjack, craps, roulette and money wheel.
Information: chinocorpo ratechallenge.com.
Chino Boxing gym closed
City of Chino officials closed the Chino Boxing Gym last Saturday out of abundance of caution because of the coronavirus pandemic.
City officials said the gym, located inside the Chino Neighborhood Center at 5201 D St. next to Chino City Hall, will close at least until the end of April.
The Chino Boxing Club began in the 1960s and began training at the Neighborhood Activity House when it opened in 1998.
The organization hosts several boxing events a year, including the annual Gobbler Gloves Boxing Show, which is annually scheduled for the Sunday before Thanksgiving.
Information: 334-3260.
