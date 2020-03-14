‘Battle of the Mt. Baldy League’ today
The Chino and Don Lugo high school baseball teams will compete in the annual “Battle of the Mt. Baldy League” one-day event today (March 14) at Loanmart Field in Rancho Cucamonga, the home of the Rancho Cucamonga Quakes minor-league club. The event will be cancelled if it rains.
Tickets are $10 and can be purchased at the stadium’s box office.
Don Lugo will play Montclair High at 11 a.m., followed by Diamond Bar and Ontario at 2 p.m., and concluding with Chino and Chaffey at 6 p.m.
Loanmart Field is located at 8408 Rochester Ave., south of Foothill Boulevard and west of the 15 Freeway.
Resignation letter accepted
A resignation letter submitted by Chino Hills High softball coach Mike Southworth was accepted by the Chino Valley Unified School District.
Coach Southworth, who served as coach of the Huskies since 2009, said the district accepted his resignation letter at 2 p.m. March 6.
His last game as Huskies coach was Feb. 29.
Youth football camps begin
Football players in seventh through 11th grades can attend the Monday Night Football youth camp at Ayala High School in Chino Hills.
Cost is $10 per session or $80 for all 10 sessions. Proceeds will benefit the Ayala High Football Boosters Club. Each player will receive a youth camp T-shirt.
Sessions will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Mondays, March, 16 and 30; April 6, 13, 20 and 27; and May 4 and 11, said Ayala High varsity head coach A.J. Gracia.
Players are required to wear athletic shorts and shirt and cleats. The camp will feature speed, agility and footwork for all positions, introduction of fundamentals and techniques, 1-on-1 lineman battles and 7-on-7 passing games. Information: ahs footballboosters.treasurer@gmail.com.
Girls basketball tryouts
Chino Hills-based Blackwater Basketball program will host tryouts for its girls’ fourth- through 11-grade teams.
Each team takes part in two practices a week and two to three tournaments per month. Information: black waterbasketball@gmail.com or 921-4333.
Cowboy Classic golf April 25
The inaugural Chino High Sports Boosters Club Cowboys Classic golf tournament will tee off at Saturday, April 25 at Los Serranos Golf and Country Club, 15656 Yorba Ave., Chino Hills. Cost is $155 per player, $280 for a two-some or $525 for a foursome.
Proceeds benefit the Chino High Sports Boosters Club. Information: https://the-inaugural-cowboy-classic.perfectgolfevent.com/
‘Challenge’ to begin April 25
Registration for the annual Chino Corporate Challenge, a two-week competition of gaming and sporting events among employees of private businesses and governmental agencies is underway.
Teams can register by calling Nikki Hendricks at 334-3500 or email nhendricks@cityofchino.org.
Opening ceremonies will take place at 9 a.m. Saturday, April 25 at Ayala Park.
Events will continue the next two weeks until closing ceremonies at 6 p.m. Friday, May 8 at the Chaffey College Chino Community Center.
The city of Chino Hills is the defending champion and Chino Valley Medical Center won the sportsmanship award in 2019.
Sports and gaming events are relay run, tug-o-war, cornhole, bingo, bun-co, Scrabble, dominoes, Yahtzee, basketball, golf, billiards, volleyball, boat races, softball, bowling, horseshoes, trivia night, shuffleboard, blackjack, craps, roulette and money wheel.
Information: chinocorporatechallenge.com.
