Vizcaino signs with Chargers
Chino Hills resident Tristan Vizcaino, a kicker who appeared in one game with the San Francisco 49ers during the 2020 NFL season, signed a contract with the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday.
Vizcaino, a Damien High School (La Verne) graduate, connected on three field goal attempts and three extra-point tries in the 49ers’ regular-season finale after taking over for injured kicker Robbie Gould.
The University of Washington graduate previously signed contracts with the Cincinnati Bengals, Dallas Cowboys, Minnesota Vikings and the Buffalo Bills after going undrafted in 2018.
Vizcaino is only one of two kickers on the Chargers roster along with last year’s starter Michael Badgley, who finished 24 of 33 on field goal attempts and 36 of 39 extra-points. All nine of his misses on field goal attempts were 40 yards or more.
Vizcaino signed with the Bengals on Jan. 1, 2019 but was waived on Aug. 30, 2019.
He signed with the Cowboys on Jan. 21, 2020, was waived by the team on April 22 and signed another contract with the Bengals on Aug. 1.
He was waived on Aug. 26, signed with the Vikings on Nov. 21 but was released on Dec. 15.
Vizcaino was signed to the 49ers’ practice squad on Jan. 1, played in the team’s Jan. 3 game, and his contract expired on Jan. 11.
He signed with the Bills on Jan. 23, but that contract expired on Feb. 1.
The 2021 NFL season will begin in early September.
Chino Hills LL signups
Chino Hills Little League will accept registration through Saturday, March 20 on its website— chino hillsll.com.
Cost is $60 for T-ball and Single-A players and $100 for AA, AAA, Majors and Junior division players.
Late registrations will not be accepted.
Rosters for T-Ball and Single-A teams will be emailed to parents on Sunday, March 21.
Upper division team rosters will be announced after the league’s blind draft on Monday, March 22, league officials said.
Games could begin next month. Information: chinohillsll.com.
Canyon Hills LL signups
Canyon Hills Little League is accepting signups for its 2021 10-game season, excluding playoffs and interleague play, until Saturday, March 20.
Signups are being accepted at canyonhillsll.com.
Players currently involved in the league’s spring clinic do not need to register, but any remaining balance must be paid.
Cost is $70 for lower divisions, $110 for upper divisions. Players will receive a jersey and hat.
Mandatory tryouts will take place Saturday, March 20.
Information: canyonhills ll.com.
‘Hit the Greens’ March 22
The 12th annual Julie Gobin Memorial “Hit the Greens for Scholarships” golf tournament will tee off at 8 a.m. Monday, March 22 at the Western Hills Golf and Country Club, 1800 Carbon Canyon Road, Chino Hills.
Cost is $175 per golfer, or $600 for a foursome.
The event has raised more than $270,000 in college scholarships for high school seniors in the Chino Valley Unified School District.
Tee times will be emailed two weeks prior to the tournament.
Information: sadams@schoolportraitsonline.com or (951) 532-4615.
