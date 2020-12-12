Ayala Golf Classic Jan. 18
The second annual Ayala Golf Class tournament will tee off Monday, Jan. 18 at Western Hills Country Club, 1800 Carbon Canyon Road in Chino Hills.
Cost is $100 per player, which will include breakfast and a barbecue lunch. Deadline to register is Monday, Jan. 4.
Tee times will be assigned. Golfers are asked to check in at least 30 minutes prior to teeing off.
On-the-course contests and a raffle will be held. Tickets for all contests and the raffle are $50.
Sponsorship packages are available. Online registration is taking place at ayalagolf.com.
Information: golfayala@gmail.com.
CHGS taking signups
Chino Hills Girls Softball is accepting signups for its spring 2021 season on its website chgs.org.
Cost is $125 for children ages 4½ to 6 and $165 for players ages 7 to 17.
A $20 discount will be given if the code “PLAYBALL20” is used.
Information: chgs.org.
Soccer skills clinic
Chino Valley YMCA will host an outdoor soccer skills class for children ages 3 to 5 from 9 to 9:45 a.m. Saturdays, Jan. 9 through Feb. 13 at its facility at 5665 Edison Ave., Chino.
Cost is $50 for YMCA members, $60 for non-members.
Children will learn to work as a team and show good sportsmanship. Social distancing will be enforced.
Online registration is available at weymca.org.
Information: Crystal Koch, 597-7445 or crystal@weymca.org.
Send sports news to sports@championnewspa pers.com. The Champion sports department can be found on Twitter at @ch champsports. The Champion can be found online at cham pionnewspapers.com and on Facebook at facebook.com/championnewspaper.
