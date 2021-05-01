Pop Warner signups underway
Chino Pop Warner will accept signups for its 2021 season from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays, May 8 and 22 at the Ayala Park stadium, 14225 Central Ave., Chino.
Cost is $275 through June 1, and $295 after that date.
Conditioning clinics will begin June 1 on Tuesdays and Thursdays in June and July.
Cost for Challenger division players is $30.
Information: chinopopwarner.com.
CIF-SS rankings released
Several Chino Valley high school sports teams are ranked in this week’s CIF-Southern Section polls, which are released Mondays throughout the high school sports season.
Baseball: Ayala, first, Division 1; Chino Hills, third, Division 3.
Softball: Don Lugo, 10th, Division 3; Ontario Christian, fourth, Division 6.
Boys basketball: Ayala, sixth, Division 3A; Ontario Christian, first, Division 4AA.
Girls basketball: Ontario Christian, second, Division 3AA.
Girls tennis: Chino Hills, 10th, Division 4.
Girls soccer: Ontario Christian, eighth, Division 5.
Golf tournament May 7
The Ontario Christian Boosters Club will host its 27th annual Boosters Golf Classic on Friday, May 7 at the El Prado Golf Course, 6555 Pine Ave., Chino.
For information and to register, email Larry VandenBerge at lvanden berge@ocschools.org or call (909) 996-2382.
Student-athlete physicals
Chino and Don Lugo High student-athletes can get their required 2021-22 sports physicals Saturdays, May 8 and 15 at Lally Medical Group, 5050 San Bernardino Road in Montclair.
Don Lugo athletes can attend from 10 a.m. to noon and Chino athletes can attend from 2:30 to 4:30 p.m.
Don Lugo will also conduct physicals from 9 to 10 a.m. Sunday, May 16.
Cost is $30, cash only.
Participants must follow COVID-19 guidelines, including wearing a face covering.
Chino signups can be made by emailing Kevin Sells at kevin_sells@chino.k12.ca.us. Don Lugo signups can be made by calling Kim Hansen at (909) 591-3902 ext. 4893.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.