Golf event Oct. 11
The Ayala High football program will host its third annual golf tournament at 11 a.m. Monday, Oct. 11 at Western Hills Country Club, 1800 Carbon Canyon Road, Chino Hills. Cost is $175 per player. Super-tickets can be purchased for an additional $30. Dinner-only tickets are $25.
A dinner, awards and auction will take place at 4:30 p.m. Proceeds will benefit Ayala football for team uniforms and equipment upgrades. Information: Debbi Williams at ayalabulldogfootball@gmail.com.
DLHS golf tournament Oct. 15
Don Lugo High Sports Boosters will host its annual tournament at 8:30 a.m. Friday, Oct. 15 at El Prado Golf Course, 6555 Pine Ave., Chino.
Lunch-only tickets are $30. Cost is $100 per golfer, which includes a continental breakfast and lunch.
On-the-course-contests will be held. Information: Bobby Martinez at (909) 996-3304 or Shelley Ryan at (909) 489-1271.
CIF-SS rankings released
Five Chino Valley high school sports teams are ranked in the top 10 of their respective divisions in this week’s CIF-Southern Section polls, which are released Mondays throughout the school year.
Girls volleyball
Division 5: 1. Torrance 2. Mayfield 3. Oxnard 4. Chino Hills 5. Buckley 6. Bishop Amat 7. Schurr 8. Downey 9. Redlands 10. Campbell Hall.
Girls tennis
Division 5: 1. Katella 2. Century 3. El Rancho 4. Chaffey 5. Ontario Christian 6. Loara 7. Summit 8. Ontario 9. Alhambra 10. Indio
Girls cross country
Division 1: 1. Newbury Park 2. Great Oak 3. Corona Santiago 4. Redondo Union 5. Fountain Valley 6. Saugus 7. Vista Murrieta 8. Rancho Cucamonga 9. Chino Hills 10. Yucaipa
Division 2: 1. Mira Costa 2. Anaheim Canyon 3. Dana Hills 4. Westlake 5. Claremont 6. El Toro 7. West Ranch 8. Ayala 9. Citrus Valley 10. Murrieta Valley.
Boys cross country
Division 2: 1. Mira Costa 2. Hart 3. Claremont 4. Ventura 5. Thousand Oaks 6. Royal 7. Foothill 8. Ayala 9. El Toro 10. West Ranch
Pee Wee baseball begins Oct. 16
Children ages 3 to 6 can participate in the City of Chino’s Pee Wee baseball program, scheduled for Saturdays Oct. 16 to Nov. 13 at Ayala Park, 14225 Central Ave. Cost is $46 for Chino residents, $56 for non-residents. Information: Neighborhood Activity Center, (909) 334-3260.
