Three players earn All CIF-SS honors
Three Chino Valley athletes earned All CIF-Southern Section honors for the 2022 high school baseball and softball seasons, the organization announced Monday.
Don Lugo High’s Austin Moon was Division 4 honors in baseball. The senior was this year’s Mt. Baldy League Most Valuable Player.
Ayala’s Ethan Nunez was a Division 1 second-team honoree and Don Lugo’s Isaiah Figueroa was a Division 4 second-team honoree.
In softball, Chino Hills High outfielder Regan Shockey was a Division 1 selection and Ontario Christian High infielder Kylie Maldonado was a Division 6 honoree.
Shockey and Maldonado were both juniors at their respective schools.
CHHS grad honored
Chino Hills High graduate Brooke Johnson earned second team All-Great Lakes Region honors for the 2022 season as a member of the DePaul University women’s softball team.
She is the 14th DePaul player to earn All-Great Lakes Region honors since 2009.
Johnson led all DePaul players with a .389 batting average and led the Big East Conference with 52 RBIs. Her RBI total was the fifth most in DePaul women’s softball history.
She hit 13 home runs, 15 doubles and had a team-high .745 slugging percentage. DePaul University is located in Chicago, Illinois.
Burns wins DPOY award
Connor Burns, a Don Lugo High graduate and catcher for the Cal State Long Beach baseball team, was named the Defensive Player of the Year in the Big West Conference for the 2022 baseball season.
Burns recorded a fielding percentage of .993, making only three errors in 402 total chances for Cal State Long Beach.
He threw out 13 of 28 runners on stolen base attempts and started in 42 of the Dirtbags’ 48 games this season.
Burns is the third Cal State Long Beach baseball player since 2011 to win the Big West Conference Defensive Player of the Year award.
Stine wins twice at SCMAF event
Canyon Hills Junior High eighth grader Maximilian Stine won two events at the Southern California Municipal Athletic Foundation track and field meet last weekend at Warren High School in Downey.
Stine won the 100m dash in 13.52 and the softball throw at 198 feet in the boys division for athletes born in 2009.
Kiwanis golf event June 24
The 33rd annual Kiwanis Club of Chino Fore Kids golf tournament will tee off at 8 a.m. Friday, June 24 at El Prado Golf Course, 6555 Pine Ave. in Chino.
Cost is $135 per golfer, or $540 for a group of four.
Golfers will receive a cart, lunch, range balls, goodie bag and snacks. Prizes, a raffle and golf ball drop will take place. Proceeds benefit the Kiwanis Club of Chino.
Information: Fred Street at fred@dkssolutions.com or Linda Reich at lreich@cityofchino.org.
Bulldogs football to host golf fundraiser
The Ayala High football program will host its fourth annual golf tournament on Monday, June 27 at Western Hills Country Club, 1800 Carbon Canyon Road in Chino Hills.
Cost is $150 per golfer, or $500 for a foursome. Dinner-only tickets are $25. Tee off is scheduled for 10 a.m. Information: ayalabulldogfootball.com.
Youth basketball begins July 8
The City of Chino will host its six-week youth basketball leagues for children ages 9 to 17 for boys and 9 to 14 for girls, starting Friday, July 8.
Cost is $75 for Chino residents, $85 for non-residents.
League games will tip off between 6 and 8 p.m. Fridays through Aug. 12.
A location for games has not yet been announced, city officials said. Players will receive a jersey, season-concluding award and a pizza party.
Practices will be held during the week. Information: teamsideline.com/chino.
Demolition Derby July 16
The 2022 Chino Challenge Demolition Derby will be held at 6 p.m. Saturday, July 16 at the Chino Fairgrounds, located on the northeast corner of Central and Edison avenues. Drivers can register at wgasmotorsports.com.
Fifty-six driver spots are available, and a 20-car, female-only driver derby will take place.
Tickets are on sale at chi noderby.com and will be available Friday, June 24 at M.K. Smith Chevrolet, 12845 Central Ave., Chino.
Cost is $25 for general admission, $35 for reserved seating.
Information: wgasmotorsports.com.
Pee Wee sports to begin in Chino Hills
The City of Chino Hills will host several pee wee sports programs for children ages 3 to 8. Cost is $45.
•Baseball, ages 3 to 5, Saturdays, June 18 to July 30, Los Serranos Park, 15450 Pomona Rincon Road.
•Basketball, ages 3 to 5, Tuesdays and Thursdays June 14 to June 30 and July 12 to July 28, Grand Avenue Park, 1301 Grand Ave.
•Soccer, ages 3 to 5, Mondays and Wednesdays June 13 to June 29 and July 11 to July 27, Grand Avenue Park, 1301 Grand Ave.
•Soccer, ages 3 to 5, Saturdays, June 18 to July 30, Los Serranos Park, 15450 Pomona Rincon Road.
Information: chinohills.org/recreation.
IVHS Dog Leg Classic Sept. 19
The annual Inland Valley Humane Society Dog Leg Classic golf tournament will be held 11 a.m. Monday, Sept. 19 at Western Hills Country Club, 1800 Carbon Canyon Road in Chino Hills.
Cost is $200 for an individual.
Golfers will receive cart, breakfast, lunch, beverages on the course, tee bag and will be entered in the longest drive and closest to the pin contest.
Proceeds benefit the Inland Valley Humane Society.
Information: (909) 623-9777.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.