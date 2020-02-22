Ball wins Rookie of the Year award
Chino Hills resident LaMelo Ball was named 2019-20 Rookie of the Year in Australia’s National Basketball League, averaging 17 points, seven rebounds and seven assists in 12 games for the Illawarra Hawks.
Ball received 49 first-place votes for the award, beating second- and third-place finishers Kouat Noi and R.J. Hampton.
The 18-year-old point guard and projected top-five pick in June’s NBA Draft, became the youngest player in NBL history to record a triple-double in a game.
He played two years at Chino Hills High, helping lead the Huskies to a 35-0 season, with his brothers Lonzo and LiAngelo Ball, during the 2015-16 season before leaving the school prior to his junior season to turn pro.
Lonzo Ball, is the starting point guard for the New Orleans Pelicans and former teammate Onyeka Okongwu, a forward-center at the University of Southern California, is also a projected top pick in June’s NBA Draft.
LaMelo Ball and Okongwu were named Maxpreps co-National Freshmen of the Year for boys’ basketball in 2016.
Huskies football schedule set
Chino Hills High football announced its game schedule for the 2020 season.
The Huskies will scrimmage Mission Viejo and Corona Centennial at Mission Viejo High on Saturday, Aug. 14.
Chino Hills will open the regular season at home against Ayala High in the annual Battle for the Bone game on Friday, Aug. 21. Other games are Friday, March 28 at Diamond Ranch; Friday, Sept. 4 vs. Corona; Friday, Sept. 11 vs. Bishop Amat; Friday, Sept. 18 at Yorba Linda; Friday, Oct. 2 vs. Upland; Friday, Oct. 9 at Rancho Cucamonga; Friday, Oct. 16 at Etiwanda; Friday, Oct. 23 vs. Damien; and Friday, Oct. 30 vs. Carson.
Chino tournament under way
Twenty high school baseball teams, including Chino and Ontario Christian, began play this week in the annual Chino High School Brian Hamilton Tournament.
Games were played Tuesday and Friday.
This week’s games are scheduled for Monday, Feb. 24; Wednesday, Feb. 26; Friday, Feb. 28.
The third-place game will be played at 11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 29, followed by the 2 p.m. championship game at Chino High School, 5472 Park Place in Chino. Teams entered in this year’s tournament are Chino, Ontario Christian, Valley View, Norco, Kaiser, Montclair, Indio, Vista Del Lago, Beckman, Northview, Los Osos, Victor Valley, Claremont, Flintridge Prep, Garey, Beaumont, Diamond Ranch, Moreno Valley, Chaparral and Apple Valley.
Game schedules (all games scheduled for 3:15 p.m.
Monday, Feb. 24
Moreno Valley at Chino; Northview at Ontario Christian; Chaparral at Norco; Valley View at Victor Valley; Indio at Claremont; Beaumont at Vista Del Lago; Beckman at Apple Valley; Los Osos at Kaiser; Diamond Ranch at Flintridge Prep; Montclair at Garey.
Wednesday, Feb. 26
Chino at Diamond Ranch; Ontario Christian at Beckman; Victor Valley at Norco; Kaiser at Northview; Indio at Beaumont; Flintridge Prep at Moreno Valley; Chaparral at Los Osos; Vista Del Lago at Garey; Apple Valley at Valley View; Claremont at Montclair.
Friday, Feb. 28
Schedule to be announced.
Saturday, Feb. 29 (at Chino High)
Third-place game, 11 a.m.; Championship game, 2 p.m.
Track meet signups continue
Signups for the City of Chino and City of Chino Hills youth track meets are still available.
Children born from 2005 to 2013 are eligible to compete. The City of Chino will host its meet at 8 a.m. Saturday, March 14, at Chino High School, 5472 Park Place in Chino.
Cost is $11 for Chino residents, $21 for non-residents. Deadline to register is Saturday, Feb. 22.
Pre-registration is required. For more information, visit teamsideline.com/chino or call 334-3258.
The City of Chino Hills will host its track meet at 8 a.m. Saturday, March 21 at Chino Hills High, 16150 Pomona Rincon Road.
Participants are required to live in Chino Hills or attend school in the city.
Cost is $13.
Deadline to register is 4:30 p.m. Friday, March 13. Information: chi nohills.org/trackandfield.
Open gym offered
The gymnasiums at the Neighborhood Activity Center and the Preserve Community Center, both in Chino, are available for open gym basketball.
Daily fees are $2 for Chino residents 18 and over, $3 for non-residents.
There is no cost for Chino residents under age 18, and $1 for nonresidents under age 18.
A $5 membership card is required.
Monthly passes are available for $26 for Chino residents, $36 for nonresidents.
The Preserve Community Center is at 15800 Main St., Chino. The Neighborhood Activity Center, located at 5201 D St., is in downtown Chino.
