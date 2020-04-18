Huskies QB gets college offers
Chino Hills High quarterback Matthew Geeting announced he has received college offers from Lehigh University in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania and Middle Tennessee State in Murfreesboro, Tennessee.
Geeting finished his junior-year season playing 12 games in the 2019 season, completing 205 of 354 passes for 2,520 yards, 27 touchdowns, 10 interceptions and had a quarterback rating of 93.7.
Chino Hills finished 6-6 overall, 3-2 in the Baseline League standings and advanced to the second-round of the CIF-Southern Section Division 5 playoffs.
Ayala runners sign with colleges
Ayala High cross country and track athletes Ashley Trout and Ko Akabori signed national letter of intents to their college choices this week.
Trout signed with Cal State East Bay in Hayward, California and Akabori signed with Oregon Tech University in Klamath Falls, Oregon.
Trout was a member of Ayala High’s girls’ 4x400m relay team with Lauren McBride, Kelsey Ahinlaiye and Samyra Smith that finished seventh in Division 1 at the CIF-Southern Section Finals in 2019. In her last high school race on March 11, she placed first in girls’ 400m in 1:02.28 during a Palomares League meet against Glendora.
Trout also played varsity softball at Ayala High during her freshman and sophomore years, competing in 34 games and hitting .353 in 37 plate appearances.
Akabori was a second-team All-Palomares League honoree for the 2019 boys cross country season and competing in the 800m, 1,600m and 3,200m event in during the track season.
Let it Be event going virtual
This year’s Let it Be Foundation 5K-10K run walk will still take place, but in a unique way because of the continuing coronavirus pandemic.
Originally scheduled for Saturday, May 9 in Chino Hills, the 2020 Let it Be Foundation event will go virtual from Sunday, April 26 through May 9.
Cost is $15 for an individual or a household.
Paricipants can walk, run, roll, swim, bike, hike or cartwheel for the virtual event, said spokeswoman Ann Lahr.
“Create your course, short or long, adhere to the recommended social distancing and face covering rules,” she said. “Over the 14-day period you can choose to combine your distance or do it all at once. The annual event has to be different this year but the unifying purpose of helping families is the same.”
