Cornhole league starts today
An adult co-ed Cornhole league will take place today (Aug. 6) through Sept. 10 at Villa Park, 13505 Third St., Chino.
Cost is $36 for Chino residents, $46 for non-residents. Players must be at least 18 years old.
Another Cornhole league will be held Oct. 1 to 29.
Information: cityofchino.org.
City of Chino youth sports
Youth flag football
Dates: Fridays, Sept. 9 through Oct. 28.
Cost: $75 for Chino residents, $85 for non-residents. After Aug. 13, cost rises by $10. Fee includes jersey and award.
Place: Ayala Park Stadium, 14225 Central Ave., Chino.
Times: 5 to 8 p.m. for 7 and 8 year olds; 6 to 9 p.m. for 9 to 14 year olds.
Pee Wee soccer
Dates: Saturdays, Aug. 20 through Sept. 24.
Cost: $50 for Chino residents, $60 for non-residents. After Aug. 6, cost rises by $10. Fee includes jersey, certificate and award.
Place: Ayala Park, 14225 Central Ave., Chino.
Times: 8 to 9 a.m. for 3 and 4 year olds; 9:15 to 10:15 a.m. for 4 and 5 year olds; and 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. for 5 and 6 year olds.
Youth basketball clinic
Dates: Saturdays, Sept. 17 through Oct. 22.
Cost: $69 for Chino residents, $79 for non-residents. After Sept. 3, cost rises by $10. Fee includes jersey, certificate and award.
Place: Neighborhood Activity Center, 5201 D St., Chino.
Times: 8 to 10 a.m. for 9 and 10 year olds; 10 a.m. to noon for 11 and 12 year olds; noon to 2 p.m. for 13 and 14 year olds.
Pee Wee basketball
Dates: Saturdays, Oct. 15 through Nov. 12.
Cost: $50 for Chino residents, $60 for non-residents. After Oct. 1, cost rises by $10. Fee includes jersey, certificate and award.
Place: Neighborhood Activity Center, 5201 D St., Chino.
Times: 8 to 9 a.m. for 3 and 4 year olds; 9:15 to 10:15 a.m. for 4 and 5 year olds; and 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. for 5 and 6 year olds.
Youth basketball league
Dates: Fridays, Jan. 6 through Feb. 24 or Saturdays, Jan. 7 through Feb. 25. Cost: $75 for Chino residents, $85 for non-residents. After Oct. 29, cost rises by $10. Fee includes jersey, award and pizza party.
Places: Neighborhood Activity Center, 5201 D St., or Preserve Community Center, 15800 Main St., Chino.
Times: Fridays, 5 to 8 p.m.; Saturdays 8 to 11 a.m. or noon to 6 p.m. Information: cityofchino.org.
Chamber golf event Sept. 12
Chino Valley Chamber of Commerce will host its annual golf tournament at 7:30 a.m. Monday, Sept. 12.
A location for the tournament has not been announced. Cost is $179 per golfer if registered by Monday, Aug. 29. After that date, the cost rises to $199.
Sponsorship packages are available.
Proceeds will benefit the Chamber, which provides resources to the Chino and Chino Hills business community.
Information: chinoval leychamber.com.
IVHS golf tournament Sept. 19
The annual Inland Valley Humane Society Dog Leg Classic golf tournament will be held 11 a.m. Monday, Sept. 19 at Western Hills Country Club, 1800 Carbon Canyon Road in Chino Hills.
Cost is $200 for an individual.
Golfers will receive a cart, breakfast, lunch, beverages on the course, tee bag and will be entered in the longest drive and closest to the pin contest.
Information: (909) 623-9777.
Send sports news@cham pionnewspapers.com or call (909) 628-5501 ext. 129.
