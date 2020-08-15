Taurasi leaves game with back injury
Don Lugo High graduate Diana Taurasi exited the Phoenix Mercury’s game last Saturday with an apparent back injury during the fourth quarter of the Mercury’s 74-68 loss to the Seattle Storm at the WNBA season being played in Florida.
It’s not yet known how many games the 38-year-old Chino native will miss.
She was limited to six games during the 2019 season because of injury.
Taurasi, the WNBA’s all-time leading scorer, played 25 minutes in the loss to the Storm. She finished with 14 points on 5 of 10 shooting, including 3 of 7 from the 3-point line, and had six rebounds, five assists, five turnover and two steals.
In seven WNBA games this season, Taurasi is averaging 16,9 points, 5.9 assists, 3.7 rebounds and is shooting 93 percent from the free throw line.
Ball, Pelicans out of NBA playoffs
After starting with a 2-5 record at the NBA restart in Orlando, Chino Hills High graduate Lonzo Ball and his New Orleans Pelicans were mathematically eliminated from the postseason.
Ball, the Pelicans point guard in his third NBA season, averaged 5.6 points, 5.3 rebounds, 6.8 assists on 26 percent shooting in the Pelicans’ first seven games in Orlando.
He was shooting just 19 percent from behind the 3-point line.
On Tuesday, Ball bounced back with a 16-point performance with three rebounds and four assist, but the Pelicans fell to the Sacramento Kings, 112-106.
New Orleans wrapped its regular season Thursday with a 133-127 loss to the Orlando Magic.
Ball did not play Thursday.
Youth flag football signups under way
City of Chino is accepting signups for its youth flag football and youth rookie flag football leagues, scheduled for 5 to 9 p.m. Fridays Sept. 18 through Nov. 6 at Ayala Park, 14225 Central Ave., Chino.
The leagues could be cancelled depending on what the city guildelines are at the time the league begins because of the coronavirus pandemic.
Cost is $69 for Chino residents, $79 for non-residents. The eight-week league will consist of practices and games.
The cost includes a T-shirt and award.
Children born between 2007 and 2012 will compete in the youth flag football league and children born in 2012 or 2013 will take part in the rookie league.
Information: teamsideline.com/chino or call 334.3258.
