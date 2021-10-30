Chargers waive Chino Hills’ Vizcaino
Tristan Vizcaino, the Los Angeles Chargers kicker from Chino Hills, was waived by the team Tuesday after signing veteran kicker Dustin Hopkins, Chargers officials announced.
The Damien High graduate was 6 for 7 on field goal attempts and 10 of 15 on extra-point tries in six games with the Chargers, who are 4-2 overall and currently sit in second-place in the AFC West Division.
Hopkins, who played with the Washington Football Team from 2015 to 2021, has made 163 of his 194 career field goals attempts and has made 179 of 190 extra-point tries.
KAMS Foundation golf event Nov. 1
The KAMS Foundation annual golf tournament will be held at 10 a.m. Monday, Nov. 1 at Western Hills Country Club, 1800 Carbon Canyon Road in Chino Hills.
Cost is $160 per golfer and $600 for a foursome.
Dinner-only tickets are $40. Proceeds benefit the organization, which provides mentorship and sports opportunities for children. Information: kamsfoundation.org.
Chino Pop Warner golf Nov. 26
A four-man scramble golf tournament with proceeds benefitting Chino Pop Warner youth football will be held at 7 a.m. Friday, Nov. 26 at Los Serranos Golf and Country Club, 15656 Yorba Ave., Chino Hills. Cost is $145 per player. On-the-course contests will be held.
Cash prizes will be awarded, including $800 for first place, For information or to register, send a text to (909) 573-2599.
‘Turkey Shoot’ Nov. 27-28
A two-day adult basketball Turkey Shoot tournament will take place Saturday, Nov. 27 and Sunday, Nov. 28 at the Neighborhood Activity Center, 5201 D St., Chino.
Cost is $210. Non-Chino residents will pay an additional $10. Players must be at least 18 years old.
Teams will play three pool play games.
Information: (909) 334-3260.
Gobbler Gloves show cancelled
The annual Gobbler Gloves Boxing Show, hosted by the Chino Youth Boxing Foundation, has been cancelled, according to the City of Chino.
The boxing show was set to take place at 1 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 21 at the Neighborhood Activity Center, 5201 D St., Chino.
Information: (909) 334-3260 or communityservices@cityofchino.org.
Send sports news to sports@championnewspapers.com or call (909) 628-5501 ext. 129.
