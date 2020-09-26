Ayala pitcher headed to Waldorf
Ayala High student Matthew Tran signed a letter of intent to Waldorf University in Forest City, Iowa, the university announced Sunday.
The 6-foot-1 right-hander pitcher will join the Waldorf baseball team in next fall.
Matthew played for Waldorf University head coach on the Team MVP travel ball team a couple of years ago in Santa Barbara.
“Just his mentality on the mound, pounds the zone, and just the projectability, too,” Coach Tautges said “There’s going big games very quickly with Matthew, so we’re very happy about that.”
Moussa verbals to Malloy University
Chino Hills High softball player Natalie Moussa verbally agreed this week to attend Malloy University, the team announced on Twitter Tuesday.
Moussa played in four games during the shortened 2020 season, going 1 for 2 in three plate appearance.
She also plays travel ball for the Firecrackers organization.
Ayala football to host golf event
The Ayala High School football program will host its ninth annual golf tournament Monday, Oct. 12 at Western Hills Country Club, 1800 Carbon Canyon Road in Chino Hills.
Tee times will be staggered throughout the day to allow for social distancing.
Cost is $105 per golfer, or $400 for a foursome. Sponsorship packages are available. A $30 super ticket can be purchased that allows for two mulligans, entry into the putting and long drive contests, a close to the pin and hole-in-one contests.
Deadline to enter is Monday, Oct. 5.
Proceeds will benefit the Ayala High football program. Information: Jennifer Merrill at 485-0841 or ay alabulldogfootball@gmail.com or Sara Sosa at 305-3983 or franaras@aol.com.
Boxing show set for Nov. 22
This year’s Chino Youth Boxing Foundation Gobbler Gloves show has been scheduled for 1 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 22, barring any setbacks related to the coronavirus pandemic. Youth and young adult boxers from Chino Youth Boxing Club and Orange, Riverside, San Bernardino and Los Angeles counties, will compete in the show at the Chino Neighborhood Activity Center, 5201 D St.
Spectator admission is $12 for anyone age 12 and older, $5 for children 6 to 11 and free for children 5 and younger.
Information: Chino of Chino Community Services at 334-3260 or send an email to communityservices@cityofchino.org.
OCHS to co-host tournament
The Ontario Christian and Redlands East Valley high school girls’ volleyball teams will co-host a preseason tournament Dec. 4 and 5 at Pearce Sports Center in San Bernardino.
Teams competing in the CIF Open Division through Division 3 can participate in the tournament, scheduled a month before the CIF-Southern Section girls’ volleyball schedule is set to begin.
Cost is $575 per team.
Games will be streamed live online. The event could be cancelled, pending coronavirus pandemic restrictions.
