Sports physicals at Don Lugo
Students planning on participating in sports at Chino and Don Lugo high schools this summer or during the 2022-23 school year can get their required physicals next month at Don Lugo High School, 13400 Pipeline Ave., Chino.
Chino High students can get an appointment between 8 and 10 a.m. Saturday, May 14 or 8 to 9 a.m. Sunday, May 22. Cost is $25, cash only.
Appointments can be made by emailing Terrie Briones at terrie_briones@chino.k12.ca.us.
Don Lugo High students can set appointments between 1 and 3 p.m. Saturdays, May 14 and 21 and 10 to 11 a.m. Sunday, May 22.
Cost is $25, cash only.
Appointments can be made by calling Kim Hansen at (909) 591-3902 ext. 4893 or email kim_hansen@chino.k12.ca.us.
Freedom 5K June 25
Chino Youth Museum and the Chino Valley YMCA will host its Freedom 5K run-walk at 7 a.m. Saturday, June 25 at Ayala Park, 5575 Edison Ave., Chino. Proceeds benefit both organizations. For information, email cym@cityofchino.org or call (909) 334-3270.
Bulldogs football to host golf fundraiser
The Ayala High football program will host its fourth annual golf tournament on Monday, June 27 at Western Hills Country Club, 1800 Carbon Canyon Road in Chino Hills.
Cost is $150 per golfer, or $500 for a foursome. Dinner-only tickets are $25. Tee off is scheduled for 10 a.m.
Information: ayalabulldog football.com.
