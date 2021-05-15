CIF-SS rankings released
Several Chino Valley high school sports teams are ranked in this week’s CIF-Southern Section polls, which are released Mondays throughout the high school sports season.
Baseball: Ayala, first, Division 1; Chino Hills, third, Division 3.
Softball: Chino Hills, eighth, Division 1; Don Lugo, ninth, Division 3.
Boys basketball: Ayala, 15th, Division 3A; Ontario Christian, second, Division 4AA.
Girls basketball: Chino Hills, fourth, Division 2A; Ontario Christian, first, Division 3AA; Chino, 13th, Division 3AA; Ayala, 16th, Division 3A.
Boys tennis: Chino Hills, eighth, Division 4.
Pop Warner signups underway
Chino Pop Warner will accept signups for its 2021 season from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, May 22 at the Ayala Park stadium, 14225 Central Ave., Chino.
Cost is $275 through June 1, and $295 after that date.
Conditioning clinics will begin June 1 on Tuesdays and Thursdays in June and July.
Cost for Challenger division players is $30.
Information: chinopopwar ner.com.
Ayala High to host football camp
Ayala High sports boosters will host its Youth Football Camp from 6 to 8 p.m. Monday, May 17 through Thursday, May 20 at the Ayala High stadium, 14255 Peyton Drive in Chino Hills.
Cost is $20. Players in seventh through 11th grades are eligible to participate.
Training provided will be speed, agility, footwork, introduction of fundamentals and technique, 1-on-1 lineman battles and 7-on-7 passing.
Players must wear shorts, shirts and cleats, bring their own water, and face coverings are required.
Reservations can be made by emailing ayalabulldogfoot ball@gmail.com or signup before any session at 5:30 p.m.
Okongwu scores career high 14
Chino Hills High graduate and three-time CIF State champion Onyeka Okongwu scored a career-high 14 points for the Atlanta Hawks during a 135-103 win over the Phoenix Suns on May 5.
Okongwu, the No. 6-overall pick of the 2020 NBA Draft, came off the bench to play 18 minutes, finishing 6 for 7 shooting with seven rebounds, three steals, two assists and a block. It was his fifth game of the season with at least 10 points.
This season, the 6-foot-8 forward is averaging 4.1 points, 2.9 rebounds and shooting 63.5 percent from the field in 47 games with the Hawks.
rack and field championships set
Dates and locations for this year’s CIF-Southern Section track and field preliminaries and finals were announced Monday.
There will be no CIF-Southern Section Masters Meet or a CIF State Track and Field championship meet, the organization announced.
The preliminaries will be held Saturday, June 5, followed by the division finals on Saturday, June 12.
Division 1 prelims and finals will be held at Trabuco Hills High School, 27501 Mustang Road in Mission Viejo; Division 2 will take place at Moorpark High School, 4500 Tierra Rejada Road in Moorpark; Division 3 will be held at Estancia High School, 2323 Placentia Avenue in Costa Mesa; and Division 4 will take place at Carpinteria High School, 4810 Foothill Road in Carpinteria.
A limited number of spectators will be allowed based on state and local county health guidelines and all tickets will need to be purchased online at gofan.com.
All meets will be livestreamed, but the website for livestreaming has not yet been announced.
Information: cifss.org.
Send sports news to sports@championnewspapers.com.
