Demolition Derby tonight in Chino
A sold-out crowd of 3,500 is expected to attend tonight’s (July 17) 30th annual Chino Challenge Demolition Derby at the Chino Fairgrounds, which is located on the northeast corner of Central and Edison avenues. Gates open at 5 p.m.
The first derby heat is expected to begin at 6 p.m.
The derby was cancelled last year because of the coronavirus.
Defending derby champion Regeena Bethley, a Don Lugo High graduate, is among the 36 drivers in the main event.
Other drivers are their car numbers are: Theodore Rispens (13), Kevin Denzoin (69), Bryon Northcutt (5150), Brandon Partida (109), Scott Hensley (198), Joshua Tagliaboschi (1), Steve McWilliams (95), Brady Baker (88), Daniel James (410), Brian Hortin (42), John Jacques (325), Jason Sauer (MWFA), Andy Wind (11), Stan McDonald (707), Karsten Richardson (45), Matt Struiksma (58), Brad Foyil (00), Jason Yamammoto (50), Marty Kingma (357), Andrew Tagliaboshi (T23), Chris Denzoin (201), Brian Silveira (59), Steve Cook (99), John Rispens (3), Gage Flack (75), Ryan Doty (20), Al Rocha (8), Frank Ochoa (55), Matthew Burns (73), Charles Mitchell (77), Shane Bingham (85), Tony DeLara (8), Greg DeLara (26), and Derek Partida (43).
Women’s mini-class drivers are Cheryl Hyland (176), Andi Evans (407), Tiffany Ortega (65), Holly Yardley (319), Maida Barrios (127), Ashley Smith (87), Melanie Morales (27), Bekkah Doyle (13), Berlyn Hardy (5150), Carissa Marker (9),
Keilani Mussetter (666), Jennifer Groeschi (12), Cori Hortin (42) and Denise Childers (617).
Information: wgasmotors ports.com.
Chamber golf event Aug. 23
Chino Valley Chamber of Commerce will host its annual golf tournament at 1 p.m. Monday, Aug. 23 at Los Serranos Golf and Country Club, 15656 Yorba Ave., Chino Hills.
Several early-registration spots for $125 per person are available before the price rises to $149.
Players will have the chance to compete in the hole-in-one contest to win a car from M.K. Smith Chevrolet in Chino.
A raffle and auction will be held, and food will be available.
Sponsorship packages are available, organizers said.
Information: chinovalleychamber.com or contact Zeb Welborn at zwelborn@chinovalleychamber.com or (909) 973-9089.
