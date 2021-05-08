Ball returns to Hornets lineup
Chino Hills resident LaMelo Ball returned to the Charlotte Hornets lineup last Saturday, six weeks after suffering a fractured wrist to record an 11-point, eight-assist, seven-rebound game in his team’s 107-94 win over the Detroit Pistons.
Among his eight assists was an underhanded near full-court pass to teammate Myles Bridges early in the first-quarter.
Ball is a favorite to win the NBA’s Rookie of the Year award after winning Eastern Conference Rookie of the Month honors in December, January and February. He is averaging 15.7 points, 6.1 assists, 5.9 rebounds and 1.6 steals this season.
CHHS grad named Big East honor
Chino Hills High graduate Brooke Johnson, a sophomore women’s softball player at DePaul University in Chicago, was named a Big East Conference Player of the Week after her performance last weekend in DePaul’s three-game sweep over Butler.
Johnson hit .545 in the series with three multi-hit games and knocked in three runs. She finished with a double and homerun and had a .909 slugging percentage with two runs scored.
This season, Johnson started in all of 29 games for DePaul. She hit .326 with five home runs and a team-leading 23 RBIS. She also walked 13 times, struck out 19 times and committed only three errors for a .985 fielding percentage.
DePaul finished the Big East Conference regular season at 13-1 and will compete in the Big East Conference championships May 13-15 in Storrs, Connecticut.
Track and field championships set
Dates and locations for this year’s CIF-Southern Section track and field preliminaries and finals were announced Monday.
There will be no CIF-Southern Section Masters Meet or a CIF State Track and Field championship meet, the organization announced.
The preliminaries will be held Saturday, June 5, followed by the division finals on Saturday, June 12.
Division 1 prelims and finals will be held at Trabuco Hills High School, 27501 Mustang Road in Mission Viejo; Division 2 will take place at Moorpark High School, 4500 Tierra Rejada Road in Moorpark; Division 3 will be held at Estancia High School, 2323 Placentia Avenue in Costa Mesa; and Division 4 will take place at Carpinteria High School, 4810 Foothill Road in Carpinteria.
A limited number of spectators will be allowed based on state and local county health guidelines and all tickets will need to be purchased online at gofan.com.
All meets will be livestreamed, but the website for livestreaming has not yet been announced.
Information: cifss.org.
Pitchers combine for no-hitter
Ayala High junior varsity baseball pitcher Randy Limon, Jeremy Byers, Vinny Hudson and Bryan Yang combined to throw a no-hitter last Saturday in the Bulldogs’ victory in a nonleague game.
Pop Warner signups underway
Chino Pop Warner will accept signups for its 2021 season from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. today (May 8) and Saturday, May 22 at the Ayala Park stadium, 14225 Central Ave., Chino.
Cost is $275 through June 1, and $295 after that date.
Conditioning clinics will begin June 1 on Tuesdays and Thursdays in June and July.
Cost for Challenger division players is $30.
Information: chinopopwar ner.com.
CIF-SS rankings released
Several Chino Valley high school sports teams are ranked in this week’s CIF-Southern Section polls, which are released Mondays throughout the high school sports season.
Baseball: Ayala, first, Division 1; Chino Hills, third, Division 3.
Softball: Chino Hills, 10th, Division 1; Don Lugo, ninth, Division 3.
Boys basketball: Ayala, eighth, Division 3A; Ontario Christian, second, Division 4AA;
Girls basketball: Chino Hills, third, Division 2A; Ontario Christian, second, Division 3AA; Chino, 15th, Division 3AA; Ayala, 16th, Division 3A;
Boys tennis: Chino Hills, 10th, Division 4.
Girls soccer: Ontario Christian, ninth, Division 5.
Student-athlete physicals
Chino and Don Lugo High student-athletes can get their required 2021-22 sports physicals today (May 8) and Saturday, May 15 at Lally Medical Group, 5050 San Bernardino Road in Montclair.
Don Lugo athletes can attend from 10 a.m. to noon and Chino athletes can attend from 2:30 to 4:30 p.m.
Don Lugo will also conduct physicals from 9 to 10 a.m. Sunday, May 16.
Cost is $30, cash only.
Participants must follow COVID-19 guidelines, including wearing a face covering.
Chino signups can be made by emailing Kevin Sells at kevin_sells@chino.k12.ca.us. Don Lugo signups can be made by calling Kim Hansen at (909) 591-3902 ext. 4893.
Send sports news to sports@championnewspapers.com.
