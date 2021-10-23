CIF-SS rankings released
Four Chino Valley high school sports teams are ranked in this week’s CIF-Southern Section polls, which are released Mondays throughout the high school season.
Girls cross country
Division 1: 1. Newbury Park 2. Great Oak 3. Santigao-Corona 4. Redondo Union 5. Fountain Valley 6. Saugus 7. Vista Murrieta 8. Rancho Cucamonga 9. Chino Hills 10. Quartz Hill
Division 2: 1. Mira Costa 2. Canyon-Anaheim 3. Claremont 4. Dana Hills 5. Westlake 6. El Toro 7. West Ranch 8. Ayala 9. Citrus Valley 10. Murrieta Valley.
Boys cross country
Division 2: 1. Mira Costa 2. (tied) Claremont and Hart 4. Ventura 5. Thousand Oaks 6. Royal 7. Dana Hills 8. Ayala 9. Foothill 10. El Toro.
Girls tennis
Division 5: 1. Katella 2. Chaffey 3. Century 4. El Rancho 5. Apple Valley 6. Ontario Christian 7. Citrus Hill 8. Maranatha 9. San Gabriel 10. Summit.
KAMS Foundation golf event Nov. 1
The KAMS Foundation annual golf tournament will be held at 10 a.m. Monday, Nov. 1 at Western Hills Country Club, 1800 Carbon Canyon Road in Chino Hills.
Cost is $160 per golfer and $600 for a foursome.
Dinner-only tickets are $40. Proceeds benefit the organization, which provides mentorship and sports opportunities for children. Information: kamsfoundation.org.
Chino Pop Warner golf Nov. 26
A four-man scramble golf tournament with proceeds benefitting Chino Pop Warner youth football will be held at 7 a.m. Friday, Nov. 26 at Los Serranos Golf and Country Club, 15656 Yorba Ave., Chino Hills. Cost is $145 per player. On-the-course contests will be held.
Cash prizes will be awarded, including $800 for first place, For information or to register, send a text to (909) 573-2599.
‘Turkey Shoot’ Nov. 27-28
A two-day adult basketball Turkey Shoot tournament will take place Saturday, Nov. 27 and Sunday, Nov. 28 at the Neighborhood Activity Center, 5201 D St., Chino.
Cost is $210. Non-Chino residents will pay an additional $10. Players must be at least 18 years old.
Teams will play three pool play games.
Information: (909) 334-3260.
Send sports news to sports@championnewspapers.com or call (909) 628-5501 ext. 129.
