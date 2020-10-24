Ayala golf event winners named
Winners of the second annual Ayala High football program’s golf event on Oct. 14 have been named.
The tournament was held at Western Hills Country Club in Chino Hills.
Winners were: Best score, Kyle Shuler, Brad Shuler, and Kyle Shuler, Jr.; Closest to the pin, Tomas Valenzuela; Longest drive men, Brandon Dooley; Longest drive women, Andrea Roberts; Putting contest winner, Kyle Shuler, Jr. Proceeds from the tournament benefit the Ayala High School football program.
Golf event tees off Oct. 24
Knights of Columbus St. Margaret Mary #15339 Chino will host its ninth annual golf tournament at 8 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 24 at Jurupa Hills Country Club, 6161 Moraga Ave., Jurupa Valley.
Cost is $125 per person and includes a box lunch and goodie bag.
Lunch-only tickets are $20. Information: Armando Hernandez, 573-7580.
Frosh football coach needed
Chino High is looking for a freshmen-level head football coach for the upcoming 2021 season. The football program is also seeking a defensive position coach at the varsity level. Information: joseph_larosa@chino.k12.ca.us.
