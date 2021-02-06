Let it Be golf event Feb. 11
The Let it Be Foundation will host its 15th annual golf tournament at 8:30 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 11 at Los Serranos Golf and Country Club in Chino Hills.
The course is located at 15656 Yorba Ave., north of Soquel Canyon Parkway.
Cost is $200 per golfer, or $700 for a foursome.
“There will be lots of socially-distanced fun and interaction along the course with games, raffles, prizes and lots of snacks and refreshments,” according to a statement released by Let it Be Foundation. Proceeds will benefit the Let it Be Foundation, a non-profit group that supports and services families with ill children.
Registration for the golf tournament is being accepted at https://theletitbefoundation.redpodium.com/let-it-be-golf. Information: theletitbefounda tion.org or call 613-9161.
Virtual 5K event Feb. 17-March 17
St. Paul the Apostle Church in Chino Hills will host a virtual 5K event from Wednesday, Feb. 17 through Wednesday, March 17. Cost is $25, which includes a T-shirt.
Participants can run, jog or walk on the road, a trail, treadmill or track and time it themselves. Registration is being accepted at sptacc.org.
The first 100 people to register will receive an event face mask. Information: Run withSt.Paul@gmail.com.
CNLL to host registration
Chino National Little League is accepting registration for its 2021 Spring “QuaranTeam” baseball training for children ages 4 to 14.
Training will be held at Heritage Park, 4250 Chino Ave., east of Pipeline Avenue, in Chino.
Cost is $40. Players will take part in competitive training, a home run derby and a skills day. Information: chi nonational.com.
Chino Hills LL conditioning camp
Chino Hills Little League is taking signups for its upcoming conditioning camp.
Cost is $40 per player. Players will be provided with a shirt and hat.
Information: chinohillsll.com.
CHGS taking signups
Chino Hills Girls Softball is accepting signups for its spring 2021 season on its website chgs.org. Cost is $125 for children ages 4½ to 6 and $165 for players ages 7 to 17.
A $20 discount will be given if the code “PLAY BALL20” is used. Information: chgs.org.
Pee Wee Soccer to start
City of Chino will host a six-week Pee Wee soccer class for children ages 3 to 6, starting Saturday, Feb. 20 at Ayala Park in Chino.
Cost is $46 for Chino residents, $56 for non-residents. The cost includes a T-shirt and certificate.
Classes will take place from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. at Ayala Park, 14225 Central Ave., south of Edison Avenue.
Information: bit.ly/chinoyouthsports.
