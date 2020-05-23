Virtual event draws 1,835
The Let it Be Foundation’s virtual 5K-10K run had 1,835 participants, raising money for the Chino Valley-based organization focused on helping families with ill children.
This year’s run-walk, scheduled for May 9, was changed to a virtual event when the coronavirus pandemic prompted stay at home orders and the banning of large-crowd gatherings.
The virtual event took place from April 26 through May 9.
“The Let it Be team vowed that they would not give up because the families being supported can’t give up and so with the absolute solidarity for the cause, the virtual Let it Be Walk-On 2020 was born,” said CEO and founder Ruth Rosen. “Many goals were achieved with the Let it Be Walk-On, but the most important was keeping Let it Be families safe and engaged, showing them the community is continuing to come together to support them and offer calm, assurance and hope.”
Mrs. Rosen and her husband Michael Rosen started the Let it Be Foundation in 2006 in honor of their daughter, Karla Asch-Rosen, who died from a brain tumor.
“What is uplifting and in spite of the necessary physical distancing that was required, there was an overwhelming unification of support shown for the Let it Be families,” Mrs. Rosen said. “Running clubs ran without being timed, families and groups connected and interacted during their creative physically distanced activities, and a group of seniors in Washington ‘gathered’ and more joined them once they found out about the cause.”
Athletes sign with colleges
Several Chino Valley high school student-athletes signed recently with their college choices.
They are Ciara Gonzalez (Chino Hills High, softball, Grand Canyon University), Cody Laidlaw (Ontario Christian High, football, Dordt University), John-Mark Mendoza (Ontario Christian High, cross country, Cal Baptist University); and Sierra Banuelos (Ontario Christian High, softball, San Bernardino Valley College).
CHHS softball on ‘Top 100’ list
The Chino Hills High softball team was listed on the Top 100 High School Teams to Watch for the 2021 season by maxpreps.com.
“The Huskies return a pair of All-American candidates in Kayla Chavez and Kiki Estrada,” the website states, explaining why the Huskies earned a spot on the list, which has teams from several sports across the nation.
A total of 18 teams from California made the list, including Roosevelt High (Eastvale) girls track, Los Alamitos High softball, St. John Bosco (Bellflower) football, Mater Dei (Santa Ana football) and Mater Dei girls basketball.
