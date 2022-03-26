Soccer players earn All CIF-SS honors
Don Lugo High’s Gionna Diaz and Michelle Vasquez-Leyva and Ontario Christian High’s Megan Charley earned All CIF-Southern Section first-team honors for the 2021-22 season.
Diaz and Vasquez-Leyva earned Division 4 honors after leading Don Lugo (15-4-1, 10-0) to the Mt. Baldy League championship and a quarterfinals berth in the postseason.
Diaz finished the season with a team-high 31 goals and added eight assist and Vasquez-Leyva led the team in assists with 11.
Charley earned Division 6 honors after the Knights finished 15-7 overall, 9-5 in the Ambassador and advanced to the second-round of the playoffs. Season stats were not available.
CIF-SS rankings released
Baseball, Division 6: 1. Arrowhead Christian 2. Anaheim 3. Rancho Mirage 4. Norwalk 5. Estancia 6. Chino 7. San Jacinto 8. Santa Ynez 9. Milken Community 10. Garden Grove.
Golf event April 29
The Knights of Columbus St. Margaret Mary Council #15339 will host its 11th annual golf tournament at 8 a.m. Friday, April 29 at El Prado Golf Course, 6555 Pine Ave., Chino. Cost is $125 if registered by Thursday, March 31. A buffet lunch and goodie bag is included. Information: (909) 573-7580.
‘Challenge’ signups under way
Registration for the annual Chino Corporate Challenge, a two-week event pitting employees of private businesses and governmental agencies in a series of gaming and sporting events, has begun.
Events will be held Saturday, April 23 through Friday, May 6. Information: (909) 334-3258.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.