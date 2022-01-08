Youth baseball clinic today
Children ages 9 and up and registered with Chino Hills Pony or Chino Hills or Canyon Hills little leagues can participate in today’s (Jan. 8) Chino Hills High Learn the Game baseball camp from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Chino Hills High varsity field, 16150 Pomona Rincon Road, south of Soquel Canyon Parkway.
Cost is $85, which includes lunch and a T-shirt. All proceeds will benefit the Chino Hills High School baseball program.
Registration will be accepted at www.bit.ly/chbaseball2022. Payment can be made through Venmo.
Ayala golf event Jan. 17
The Ayala High boys and girls golf teams will host its third annual fundraiser tournament Monday, Jan. 17 at Western Hills Country Club, 1800 Carbon Canyon Road in Chino Hills.
Cost is $125, which includes dinner. A $50 add-on package is available for three mulligans, on-the-course contests and raffle tickets.
Information: ayalagolf.com or email golfayala@gmail.com.
CIF-SS rankings released
Several Chino Valley high school teams are among those ranked in this week’s CIF-Southern Section polls, which are released Mondays throughout the high school sports season.
Boys basketball
Division 3A: 1. South Pasadena 2. Dana Hills 3. La Canada 4. Orangewood Academy 5. Bishop Amat 6. Ayala 7. Bell Gardens 8. Corona 9. AGBU 10. Camarillo 11. San Gabriel Academy 12. Rowland 13. Calvary Chapel-Santa Ana 14. Rancho Mirage 15. Yucaipa 16. West Torrance.
Division 4AA: 1. San Marino 2. Artesia 3. Moorpark 4. Buena Park 5. Sunny Hills 6. St. Margaret’s 7. (tie) San Dimas and Rio Mesa 9. Ontario Christian 10. Alhambra 11. Golden Valley 12. Inglewood 13. Beaumont 14. Thatcher 15. Whittier Christian 16. Pacfica-Garden Grove.
Girls basketball
Division 2AA: 1. Sage Hill 2. Orange Lutheran 3. Santa Monica 4. Crean Lutheran 5. JSerra 6. Brea Olinda 7. Sonora 8. Rolling Hills Prep 9. Woodbridge 10. Burroughs-Burbank 11. Downey 12. Chaparral 13. Pacifica-Oxnard 14. Chino Hills 15. Vista Murrieta 16. Northview.
Division 2A: 1. Ontario Christian 2. Santiago-Corona 3. Santa Margarita 4. South Pasadena 5. Brentwood 6. Beaumont 7. Notre Dame-Sherman Oaks 8. Crescenta Valley 9. Culver City 10. San Juan Hills 11. Paramount 12. Rancho Christian 13. Mary Star of the Sea 14. Upland 15. Mayfair 16. (tie) Sunny Hills, Los Altos and Pioneer.
Boys soccer
Division 3: 1. Sierra Vista 2. Desert Mirage 3. Artesia 4. Granite Hills 5. Chino Hills 6. Chaffey 7. Great Oak 8. Valley Christian 9. Oak Hills 10. Animo Leadership
Girls soccer
Division 3: 1. West Torrance 2. Thousand Oaks 3. San Marcos 4. Portola 5. Riverside Poly 6. Flintridge Prep 7. Apple Valley 8. Sonora 9. La Serna 10. (tie) Chino Hills and Corona Centennial.
Division 6: 1. Sage Hill 2. Arrowhead Christian 3. Santa Clara 4. Pacifica Christian 5. Ontario Christian 6. Desert Mirage 7. Ramona Convent 8. Cathedral City 9. Webb 10. J.W. North.
Girls water polo
Division 6: 1. Buena 2. Chino Hills 3. La Quinta-Westminster 4. Santa Ana 5. Warren 6. Whittier 7. Ramona 8. Ontario 9. Chino 10. St. Joseph.
CIF-SS Power Rankings Division 6: 1. Chino Hills 2. Santa Ana 3. Buena 4. La Quinta-Westminster 5. Warren 6. Whittier 7. Chino 8. St. Joseph 9. Westminster 10. Godinez.
Chino Youth Track meet March 12
The City of Chino is accepting signups for its 2022 Chino Youth Track and Field meet, scheduled for Saturday, March 12 at Chino High School.
Deadline to signup is Sunday, Feb. 20.
Cost is $11 for Chino residents, $21 for non-residents.
Information: teamsideline.com/chino.
Send sports news to sports@championnewspapers.com or call (909) 628-5501 ext. 129.
