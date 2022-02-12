Team Fire baseball to host tryouts
Team Fire travel baseball team will host tryouts for its 9/10-, 11- and 12-year-old teams from 6 to 9 p.m. Sundays, Feb. 20 and 27 at Chino Hills Community Park, 3280 Eucalyptus Ave., Chino Hills. Tryouts will be held on Field 6. Reservations can be made by calling John Makarounas at (909) 706-7882.
‘Challenge’ signups under way
Registration for the annual Chino Corporate Challenge, a two-week event pitting employees of private businesses and governmental agencies in a series of gaming and sporting events, has begun.
Events will be held Saturday, April 23 through Friday, May 6. Information: (909) 334-3258 or communityservices@cityofchino.org.
Chino Youth Track meet March 12
The City of Chino is accepting signups for its 2022 Chino Youth Track and Field meet, scheduled for Saturday, March 12 at Chino High School. Deadline to signup is Sunday, Feb. 20.
Cost is $11 for Chino residents, $21 for non-residents.
Information: teamsideline.com/chino.
MLB Pitch, Hit and Run March 19
Children ages 7 to 14 can register for the Major League Baseball Pitch, Hit and Run competition, scheduled for 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, March 19 at Ayala Park’s Fields 1 and 2.
Participants will compete in pitching, running and hitting to advance through four levels of competition to advance to the national finals in July at the 2022 Major League Baseball All-Star Game at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles.
There is no cost to compete. Information: Neighborhood Activity Center, (909) 334-3260.
Chino Hills Track meet cancelled
The annual Chino Hills Youth Track meet, which was scheduled for 8 a.m. Saturday, March 19 at Ayala High School in Chino Hills, has been cancelled because of low enrollment, city officials announced Monday.
Full refunds will be issued in the next six weeks.
Information: chinohills.org/events or call (909) 364-2700.
Send sports news to sports@championnewspa pers.com or call (909) 628-5501 ext. 129.

