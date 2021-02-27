Taurasi named on Top 100 list
Don Lugo High graduate Diana Taurasi, the WNBA’s all-time leading scorer, was named to the Cal Hi Sports 100 Greatest Women Athletes from the state of California, the organization announced Monday.
She ranks second on the list, just one spot behind Long Beach Poly graduate and famed tennis legend Billie Jean King (Long Beach Poly, Cal State Los Angeles).
Taurasi graduated from Don Lugo High in 2000, won three straight NCAA women’s basketball championships at the University of Connecticut, was the WNBA’s No. 1 overall pick in 2004 and had led the Phoenix Mercury to three WNBA championships. She became the league’s career scoring leader in June 2017. She is the only player in league history to top the 8,000-point mark.
Softball player Lisa Fernandez (St. Joseph’s High, UCLA) ranks third, followed by U.S. Olympic sprinter Allyson Felix (L.A. Bapist High, USC) and Olympic swimmer Natalie Coughlin (St. Catherine High in Vallejo, University of California, Berkeley).
Rounding out the top 10 are Olympic volleyballers Kerri Walsh-Jennings (Archbishop Mitty High, Stanford University) and Misty May-Treanor (Newport Harbor High, Long Beach State), basketball player Cheryl Miller (Riverside Poly, USC), soccer player Megan Rapinoe (Elk Grove High, University of Portland) and Olympic swimmer Janet Evans (El Dorado High, Stanford University).
The entire list can be found at calhisports.com
Buzzerio named Player of the Week
Chino Hills resident Courtney Buzzerio, a University of Iowa women’s volleyball player, was named Big 10 Conference Player of the Week on Monday.
Buzzerio, a former Chino Hills High volleyball player who also starred at Orange Lutheran High School, led the Hawkeyes with eight kills, 26 assists and 11 digs in the team’s Feb. 19 four-set victory over Rutgers.
A day later, the junior tied her career high with 27 assists and added 19 kills and nine digs in Iowa’s five-set loss to Rutgers.
She is the first Iowa player to earn the conference’s Player of the Week award since Reghan Coyle on Oct. 31, 2016.
Horseshoes league to begin
The City of Chino will host individual and doubles Horseshoes leagues, starting Saturday, March 6 at the horseshoe pits at Ayala Park in Chino.
Cost is $25 for Chino residents, $35 for non-residents.
Players must be at least 18 years old.
Games will be played Saturdays through April 10.
Each team will play four season games, plus a playoff tournament.
Ayala Park is located at 14225 Central Ave., on the southeast corner of Edison Avenue.
Information: bit.ly/chinoadultsports.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.