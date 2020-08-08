Canyon Hills LL cancels season
Canyon Hills Little League baseball in Chino Hills officially cancelled the rest of its 2020 season because of the coronavirus pandemic.
“The Canyon Hills Little League board has made the very difficult decision to officially cancel the 2020 spring season,” according to a statement posted on the organization’s website Sunday. “The safety and well-being of all our families, friends and participants are always paramount, and today is more important than ever.”
Parents can received a prorated refund of fees paid to the league, or apply the fees towards the 2021 season.
“We will be back and stronger than ever in Spring 2021,” the statement read.
Information: canyonhillsll.com.
YMCA group classes under way
The Chino Valley YMCA began hosting group exercise classes at its facility, 5665 Edison Ave., at Ayala Park in Chino. A YMCA membership is required. Classes will be held outdoors in the pool area or on the basketball courts. Proper social distancing protocols will be in place to provide a safe and sanitary environment, Chino Valley YMCA officials said.
There will be large squares marked down on the court to ensure adequate spacing is maintained. Anyone attending a class should bring a mat, towel and water because sharing items will be prohibited.
Class schedules
Mondays
Pilates/Strength, 7:30 a.m.; Cardio/Strength, 8:30 a.m.; Aquafit, 9 a.m.; Silver Sneakers, 9:30 a.m. P3, 6 p.m.
Tuesdays
Outdoor Yoga, 7:30 a.m.; Kickboxing, 8:30 a.m.; Aquafit, 9 a.m.; Silver sneakers, 9:30 a.m.; Pilates, 6 p.m.
Wednesdays
Pilates/Strength, 7:30 a.m.; Cardio/Strength, 8:30 a.m.; Aquafit, 9 a.m.; Silver sneakers, 9:30 a.m. P3, 6 p.m.
Thursdays
Outdoor Yoga, 7:30 a.m.; Kickboxing, 8:30 a.m.; Aquafit, 9 a.m.; Silver sneakers, 9:30 a.m.; Body Sculpt, 6 p.m.
Fridays
Pilates/Core, 7:30 a.m.; barbell class, 8:30 a.m.; Aquafit, 9:30 a.m.
Information: Chino Valley YMCA, 597-7445 or weymca.org.
Saturdays
P-3, 8 a.m.; Aquafit, 9 a.m.
Demolition Derby set for Oct. 10
The annual Chino Challenge Demolition Derby has been tentatively postponed to Saturday, Oct. 10, organizers recently announced.
Annually, the derby is held in July at the Chino Fairgrounds, located on the northeast corner of Central and Edison avenues. Information: wgasmotorsports.com.
