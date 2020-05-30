Sports physicals today
Chino and Don Lugo high student-athletes can get their required 2020-21 sports physical today (May 30) at Montclair Community Health Care, 5050 San Bernardino Road in Montclair.
Appointments are required. Chino High appointments will take place from 8 to 9 a.m., followed by Don Lugo from 10 to 11 a.m.
Cost is $30, cash only.
Required forms must be filled out prior to attending. Forms are available at athlet icclearance.com
Athletes must wear face masks and parents must wait in their cars during their child’s physical.
Information: chinohighath letics.com or donlugoathlet ics.com.
Athletes sign with colleges
Several high school student-athletes in the Chino Valley recently signed or committed with their college choices. They are Nolan Jorgenson (Ontario Christian High, baseball, Navy); Britney Serrano (Don Lugo High, soccer, Mt. San Antonio College), Sophia Figueroa (Ayala High, soccer, Cal State Los Angeles), Clarisa Quintanilla (Ontario Christian High, soccer, Dordt University), Anisa Quintanilla (Ontario Christian, soccer, Dordt University), Andres Pasillas (Ayala High, baseball, committed to San Diego University), Payton Viles (Chino Hills High, softball, DePaul University).
Ayala grad named All-American
Ayala High graduate Adam Seminaris was named a second-team honoree by Team All-American by Collegiate Baseball on Tuesday.
Seminaris, a left-handed pitcher at Cal State Long Beach, had a standout junior season with a 1.23 earned-run-average in 22 innings pitched. He struck out 36 hitters, walked three batters and was tied for seventh in the nation with a .55 WHIP (walks plus hits per inning pitched). He had a career-high 14 strikeouts in Long Beach State’s win on March 6 over Xavier.
JV basketball coach wanted
Chino High is seeking a junior varsity girls’ basketball head coach for the 2020-21 season.
Information: Jon Davis on Twitter at @onelegged coach.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.