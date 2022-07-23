Cornhole league starts Aug. 6
An adult co-ed Cornhole league will take place Saturdays, Aug. 6 through Sept. 10 at Villa Park, 13505 Third St., Chino.
Cost is $26 for Chino residents, $36 for non-residents.
Registration deadline is Saturday, July 30.
A $10 late fee will apply if registering after July 31.
Players must be at least 18 years old.
Another Cornhole league will be held Oct. 1 to 29. Information: cityofchino.org.
Volleyball camp at OCHS
A volleyball camp for students in grades sixth through ninth will take place Tuesday, July 26 through Thursday, July 28 at the Ontario Christian High Knights Center, 931 W. Philadelphia St., Ontario.
The camp will be conducted by 2013 Ontario Christian High graduate Carly DeHoog, who went on to play women’s volleyball at the University of Washington.
For information on the camps, email cdehoog@icloud.com.
City of Chino youth sports
The City of Chino will offer youth sports clinics and leagues throughout the rest of 2022.
Youth flag football
Dates: Fridays, Sept. 9 through Oct. 28.
Cost: $75 for Chino residents, $85 for non-residents. After Aug. 13, cost rises by $10. Fee includes jersey and award.
Place: Ayala Park Stadium, 14225 Central Ave., Chino.
Times: 5 to 8 p.m. for 7 and 8 year olds; 6 to 9 p.m. for 9 to 14 year olds.
Pee Wee soccer
Dates: Saturdays, Aug. 20 through Sept. 24.
Cost: $50 for Chino residents, $60 for non-residents. After Aug. 6, cost rises by $10. Fee includes jersey, certificate and award.
Place: Ayala Park, 14225 Central Ave., Chino.
Times: 8 to 9 a.m. for 3 and 4 year olds; 9:15 to 10:15 a.m. for 4 and 5 year olds; and 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. for 5 and 6 year olds.
Youth basketball clinic
Dates: Saturdays, Sept. 17 through Oct. 22.
Cost: $69 for Chino residents, $79 for non-residents. After Sept. 3, cost rises by $10. Fee includes jersey, certificate and award.
Place: Neighborhood Activity Center, 5201 D St., Chino.
Times: 8 to 10 a.m. for 9 and 10 year olds; 10 a.m. to noon for 11 and 12 year olds; noon to 2 p.m. for 13 and 14 year olds.
Pee Wee basketball
Dates: Saturdays, Oct. 15 through Nov. 12.
Cost: $50 for Chino residents, $60 for non-residents. After Oct. 1, cost rises by $10. Fee includes jersey, certificate and award.
Place: Neighborhood Activity Center, 5201 D St., Chino.
Times: 8 to 9 a.m. for 3 and 4 year olds; 9:15 to 10:15 a.m. for 4 and 5 year olds; and 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. for 5 and 6 year olds.
Youth basketball league
Dates: Fridays, Jan. 6 through Feb. 24 or Saturdays, Jan. 7 through Feb. 25. Cost: $75 for Chino residents, $85 for non-residents. After Oct. 29, cost rises by $10. Fee includes jersey, award and pizza party.
Places: Neighborhood Activity Center, 5201 D St., or Preserve Community Center, 15800 Main St., Chino.
Times: Fridays, 5 to 8 p.m.; Saturdays 8 to 11 a.m. or noon to 6 p.m. Information: cityofchino.org.
Send sports news to sports@championnewspapers.com or call (909) 628-5501 ext. 129.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.