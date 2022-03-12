Ramirez, Heider earn top CIF-SS honors
Chino Hills High’s Katie Ramirez was named Player of the Year and head coach Brian Heider was named Coach of the Year in Division 6 in girls’ water polo for the 2021-22 season, the CIF-Southern Section announced Monday afternoon.
Ramirez and Heider led the Huskies to their first CIF-Southern Section championship last month after a 12-9 win over Marlborough High in the Division 6 championship game, giving Chino Hills its first title in the sport.
The Huskies finished the season at 24-10 with Coach Heider in his first full year with the team.
Chino Hills High’s Arwen Castillo and Gillian Glasscock also earned All CIF- Southern Section honors as well as Chino High’s Katrina Hitchcock.
Second-team honorees were Maddie Powell and Blair Landherr of Chino Hills and Chino’s Madelyn Yanez.
Third-team honorees were Chino’s Janeth Bernal and Chino Hills’ Tara Cota and Parker Heider.
In Division 5, Ayala High’s Clare Baty and Dottie Berrera earned All CIF-Southern Section honors after leading the Bulldogs to the semifinals this season.
MLB Pitch, Hit and Run March 19
Children ages 7 to 14 can register for the Major League Baseball Pitch, Hit and Run competition, scheduled for 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, March 19 at Ayala Park’s Fields 1 and 2.
Participants will compete in pitching, running and hitting to advance through four levels of competition to advance to the national finals in July at the 2022 Major League Baseball All-Star Game at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles. There is no cost to compete.
Information: (909) 334-3260.
‘Challenge’ signups under way
Registration for the annual Chino Corporate Challenge, a two-week event pitting employees of private businesses and governmental agencies in a series of gaming and sporting events, has begun.
Events will be held Saturday, April 23 through Friday, May 6.
Information: (909) 334-3258 or communityservices@cityofchino.org.
Send sports news to sports@championnewspapers.com or call (909) 628-5501, ext. 129. Follow the Champion sports desk on Twitter at @chchampsports.
