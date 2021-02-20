Horseshoes league to begin
The City of Chino will host individual and doubles Horseshoes leagues, starting Saturday, March 6 at the horseshoe pits Ayala Park in Chino.
Cost is $25 for Chino residents, $35 for non-residents.
Players must be at least 18 years old.
Games will be played Saturdays through April 10.
Each team will play four season games, plus a playoff tournament.
Ayala Park is located at 14225 Central Ave., on the southeast corner of Edison Avenue.
Information: bit.ly/chinoadultsports.
Pee Wee Soccer to start
City of Chino will host a six-week Pee Wee soccer class for children ages 3 to 6, starting today (Feb. 20) at Ayala Park in Chino.
Cost is $46 for Chino residents, $56 for non-residents. The cost includes a T-shirt and certificate.
Classes will take place from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. at Ayala Park, 14225 Central Ave., south of Edison Avenue.
Information: bit.ly/chino youthsports.
Virtual 5K event underway
St. Paul the Apostle Church in Chino Hills is hosting a virtual 5K event through Wednesday, March 17. Cost is $25, which includes a T-shirt.
Participants can run, jog or walk on the road, a trail, treadmill or track and time it themselves.
Registration is being accepted at sptacc.org.
The first 100 people to register will receive an event face mask. Information: RunwithSt.Paul@gmail.com.
Chino Hills LL conditioning camp
Chino Hills Little League is taking signups for its upcoming conditioning camp.
Cost is $40 per player. Players will be provided with a shirt and hat.
Information: chinohillsll.com.
CHGS taking signups
Chino Hills Girls Softball is accepting signups for its spring 2021 season on its website chgs.org.
Cost is $125 for children ages 4½ to 6 and $165 for players ages 7 to 17.
A $20 discount will be given if the code “PLAY BALL20” is used.
Information: chgs.org.
CNLL to host registration
Chino National Little League will accept registration for its competitive training sessions from 9 a.m. to noon today (Feb. 20) at Heritage Park, 4250 Chino Ave., Chino.
Face coverings and social distancing will be required.
Players age 4 to 14 are eligible.
Information: chinonational.com.
Send sports news to sports@championnewspapers.com or call (909) 628-5501 ext. 129.
