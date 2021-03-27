YMCA offering swim lessons
Chino Valley YMCA will offer swim lessons in the month of April in its heated, outdoor pool at 6555 Edison Ave., at Ayala Park in Chino.
Lessons will be held with COVID-19 safety precautions in place, including decreased class sizes, social distancing and swim instructors teaching from the pool deck while wearing a mask.
Swim students in the Preschool and Youth stages will be required to have a parent with them while in the pool.
Children ages six months to 17 are eligible for lessons.
Cost is $80 for YMCA members for Mondays and Wednesday lessons; $40 per member for Sunday lessons; and $38 for a private 30-minute swim lesson.
Non-YMCA members will pay $104 for Mondays and Wednesdays; $52 for Sundays; and $57 for 30-minute private lesson. A full class schedule is available at weymca.org/swimlessons.
