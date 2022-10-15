CIF-SS rankings released
Several Chino Valley teams are ranked in the top 10 of their sports this week by the CIF-Southern Section. Rankings are released Mondays through the high school sports season.
Girls volleyball, Division 3: 1. Alemany 2. Chaminade 3. Oaks Christian 4. Edison 5. Serrano 6. Chino Hills 7. Redlands 8. South Pasadena 9. Torrance 10. Glendora.
Girls tennis, Divison 4: 1. Mark Keppel 2. Ontario Christian 3. Heritage 4. Webb 5. Providence-Santa Barbara 6. Mayfair 7. Thatcher 8. Carpinteria 9. Upland 10. Chaffey.
Boys water polo, Division 5: 1. Corona 2. Buena Park 3. San Dimas 4. Westminster 5. El Modena 6. Rowland 7. Don Lugo 8. Xavier Prep 9. Sunny Hills 10. Royal.
Boys cross country, Division 2: 1. Newbury Park 2. Ventura 3. Mira Costa 4. Ayala 5. Saugus 6. Hart 7. Royal 8. Tesoro 9. Santa Barbara 10. El Toro.
Girls cross country, Division 1: 1. Rancho Cucamonga 2. Santiago-Corona 3. Great Oak 4. Trabuco Hills 5. Huntington Beach 6. Redondo Union 7. Santa Monica 8. Los Alamitos 9. Chino Hills 10. Etiwanda.
Girls cross country, Division 2: 1. Newbury Park 2. Ventura 3. Mira Costa 4. Saugus 5. Citrus Valley 6. El Toro 7. Peninsula 8. Ayala 9. Murrieta Valley 10. Claremont.
The 1997 Chino High School football CIF-Southern Section championship team will host a 25th year reunion at 6 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 3 at Centro Basco, 13432 Central Ave., Chino.
Players from the 1997 team and anyone who ever played or coached for John Monger, the 1997 Chino High head coach, can attend.
Appetizers will be served and there will be a no-host bar.
During the 1997 high school football season, Chino High defeated J.W. North, 19-7, at Citrus College in Glendora to win the Division 4 championship.
It was Chino High’s second CIF championship in football after the 1948 win over Barstow for the Northern Division title.
Tournaments for 14u baseball teams will be held every weekend this month in Chino, Ontario and Pomona.
Cost is $600 per team, with a three-game guarantee, said organizer John Ojinaga.
Information: Mr. Ojinaga at (909) 268-4727.
