Little League to host opening days
Chino American Little League will celebrate its 65th opening day at 8 a.m. today (Feb. 29) at Ayala Park, 14225 Central Ave. in Chino.
Team pictures will begin at 7 a.m. and season-opening games are set to begin at 9 a.m.
Chino National, Chino Hills and Canyon Hills little leagues will host their opening day ceremonies on Saturday, March 7.
In its 68th season, Chino National will host its ceremony at Heritage Park, 4250 Chino Ave., Chino. A time has not been announced.
Chino Hills Little League, in its 52nd year, and Canyon Hills Little League, in its 31st year, will host their opening-day ceremonies on Saturday, March 7 at Chino Hills Community Park, 3280 Eucalyptus Ave., west of Peyton Drive. Both ceremonies are scheduled for 8 a.m., according to the organizations’ websites.
Youth football camps to begin
Football players in seventh through 11th grades can attend the Monday Night Football youth camp at Ayala High School in Chino Hills.
Cost is $10 per session or $80 for all 10 sessions. Proceeds will benefit the Ayala High Football Boosters Club. Each player will receive a youth camp T-shirt.
Sessions will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Mondays, March 2, 9, 16 and 30; April 6, 13, 20 and 27; and May 4 and 11, said Ayala High varsity head coach A.J. Gracia.
Players are required to wear athletic shorts and shirt and cleats.
The camp will feature speed, agility and footwork for all positions, introduction of fundamentals and techniques, 1-on-1 lineman battles and 7-on-7 passing games.
College players and Ayala football staff members will coach at the camp, including Coach Herm from Trust the Process and Ayala High alumni Jordan Robinson, who plays for the Canadian Football League’s Edmonton Eskimos and was a college player at Sacramento State.
“Athletes can reserve a sport by email or sign up prior to any session at 5:30 p.m.” Coach Gracia said.
Information: ahsfootballboosters.treasurer@gmail.com.
Pop Warner signups today
Chino Pop Warner will accept early signups for football players and cheerleaders for its 2020 season from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. today (Feb. 29) at Ayala Park.
Parents can meet new Chino Pop Warner board members and receive information on the upcoming season. A current utility bill in the parent’s name is needed as is completed registration packet, which can be printed out from chinopopwarner.org.
Conditioning clinics will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. every Tuesday and Thursday in June and July.
Information: chinopopwarner.org.
Girls basketball tryouts
Chino Hills-based Blackwater Basketball program will host tryouts for its girls’ fourth- through 11-grade teams.
Each team takes part in two practices a week and two to three tournaments per month.
Information: blackwater basketball@gmail.com or 921-4333.
Cowboy Classic golf April 25
The inaugural Chino High Sports Boosters Club Cowboys Classic golf tournament will tee off at Saturday, April 25 at Los Serranos Golf and Country Club, 15656 Yorba Ave., Chino Hills.
Cost is $155 per player, $280 for a two-some or $525 for a foursome.
On-the-course contests will be held.
Proceeds benefit the Chino High Sports Boosters Club.
