‘Battle for the Bone’ game Friday
The 17th Battle for the Bone football game between Ayala and Chino Hills high schools will kick off at 7 p.m. at Chino Hills High, 16150 Pomona Rincon Road, Chino Hills. Tickets are limited to four per player. No general admission tickets will be sold.
Ayala High won the past two Battle for the Bone games, including the last one on Aug. 24, 2019, a 28-27 win over the Huskies. Chino Hills, however, leads the all-time series 11 wins to five.
Information: Chino Hills High, (909) 606-7540.
Lonzo Ball returns from injury
New Orleans Pelicans point guard Lonzo Ball, a 2016 Chino Hills High graduate, returned from a seven-game absence Sunday to score a game-high 27 points to lead the Pelicans to a 122-115 win over the Houston Rockets.
Ball hit a career-high eight 3-pointers in the game and added nine assists. He is the first New Orleans Pelicans player to record eight 3-pointers and at least eight assists in a game.
New Orleans improved to 22-27 with the victory and are in 11th place in the Western Conference standings.
Let it Be ‘Walk-on 2021’ set of May 8
The Let it Be Foundation will host its Walk-On 2021 run-walk at 7:30 a.m. Saturday, May 8 at Chino Hills High School, 16150 Pomona Rincon Road in Chino Hills.
“This year requires a few modifications so there will be no on-site event day registration available and no after walk celebration pancake breakfast,” organizers said. “Instead, participants will be offered a breakfast snack-to-go.”
Cost is $40 for per person, $125 for a family of four and $15 per person for the virtual option.
Runners taking part in the virtual race can walk or run between May 1 and May 8.
Proceeds benefit the organization, which provides support and services to families of child diagnosed with cancer and other life-threatening illnesses through the child’s treatment.
Information: theletitbefoundation.org.
Pop Warner signups underway
Chino Pop Warner will accept signups for its 2021 season from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays, April 24 and May 8 and 22 at the Ayala Park stadium, 14225 Central Ave., Chino. Cost is $275 through June 1, and $295 after that date.
Conditioning clinics will begin June 1 on Tuesdays and Thursdays in June and July.
Cost for Challenger division players is $30.
Information: chinopopwarner.com.
